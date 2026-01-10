Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth top Blues for 3rd straight win

Vejmelka became the second Czech native to be the NHL’s first goaltender to reach the 20-win mark in a season, joining Dominik Hasek (1996-97 and 1998-99).

“It's a big accomplishment,” said Vejmelka. “[Hasek] is one of the best goalies in NHL history, so it's an honor, and I'm glad about it, and happy for it.”

Pavel Buchnevich and Oskar Sundqvist scored and Joel Hofer made 19 saves for the Blues (17-20-8), who lost their second straight game.

“I thought we had a lot of really good looks,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “We need to bear down on those chances more. That's kind of where the game slipped away from us. And special teams again, we ended up on the wrong side of it. Those two things combined right now didn't allow us to have success.”

Schmaltz opened the scoring at 15:10 of the first period, tapping a rebound from Keller into the net to give the Mammoth a 1-0 lead.

“We've talked about it the last little bit here about maintaining pressure when we're up,” said Schmaltz. “I thought earlier in the year we gave up some leads and kind of sat back and watched teams kind of dictate the play, and I thought tonight was another big win. We kind of shut it down and scored a big goal, and it mattered. So it shows a lot about this group and we've got to keep it going.”

Crouse scored at 7:45 of the second period, beating Hofer with a wrist shot on the glove side off a pass from Keller to make it 2-0.

Sundqvist made it 2-1 at 7:55, firing a wrist shot past the blocker of Vejmelka.

“I think we played pretty good, we can't really get the puck in tonight,” said Sundqvist. “The goalie was playing great and we had a couple of chances where we should probably score, myself included, but it is what it is sometimes.”

Durzi scored at 11:43, beating Hofer on the back door off a pass from Schmaltz to give the Mammoth a 3-1 lead.

Buchnevich scored at 16:27, sending a shot past the glove of Vejmelka to cut the lead to 3-2.