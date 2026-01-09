Bedard to return for Blackhawks against Capitals

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard said he’s ready to return from his upper-body injury for the Chicago Blackhawks (18-18-7) against the Washington Capitals (22-16-6) at United Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT2, NHLN, SNP, TVAS).
"I feel good," he said following the Blackhawks' morning skate. "Obviously it’s not fun kind of waiting and not being able to play, so it's exciting."
The 20-year-old center has missed 12 games since he sustained an upper-body injury while taking a face-off with one second remaining in a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12. Blues center Brayden Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked into Bedard, who fell backward to the ice. He was clutching his right shoulder as he headed toward the locker room.
"I think there are uncontrollable (things) in sports and you try to take that time to work on stuff that you can work on and try to get your body feeling the best it can," Bedard said. "It (stinks). No one wants to have anything happen but it’s part of the game and you just have to try to take that time to get better."
Bedard participated in some of Chicago's practice drills Tuesday and took part in their morning skate, but not on a line, prior to a 7-3 win against the Blues on Wednesday. On Friday, he was in a regular red jersey and working with the top power-play unit.