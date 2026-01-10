Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Slavin to return from upper-body injury for Hurricanes against Kraken
Nylander back for Maple Leafs; Marchand could play for Panthers
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images
Carolina Hurricanes
Jaccob Slavin was activated from injured reserve by the Hurricanes and will return against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG). The defenseman has missed their past 10 games since Dec. 19 because of an upper-body injury and has been limited to only five this season. Slavin, who has been named to Team USA’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, was paired with Jalen Chatfield at Carolina’s morning skate. … Defenseman Joel Nystrom was reassigned to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander (lower body) will be back in the lineup for the Maple Leafs against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP). The forward missed six games after being injured during a 7-5 win against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 27. Nylander, who leads Toronto with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 33 games, was on a line with Matias Maccelli and John Tavares at the morning skate. "He's obviously a great player, skill, speed," coach Craig Berube said. "He adds offense and he adds in a lot of areas. It's great to have him back." … Defenseman Jake McCabe, who has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, was also a full participant at morning skate and is a game-time decision. … Goalie Anthony Stolarz (upper body), who has not played since Nov. 11, was on the ice prior to the morning skate and took shots from Toronto’s development staff. "He's coming along well," Berube said. "He's been skating for a bit now. I think it's close where he will be with us full-time." Berube added he expects Stolarz to accompany the Maple Leafs on their upcoming four-game road trip that begins at the Coloardo Avalanche on Monday.
Florida Panthers
Brad Marchand (undisclosed) was on the ice for the Panthers’ morning skate and could return against the Senators on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, NHLN, SCRIPPS). Marchand, a forward, has been day to day since leaving a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. He leads Florida with 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 41 games this season.
San Jose Sharks
Michael Misa could return to the lineup when the Sharks host the Dallas Stars on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA). Misa, the No. 2 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, was back at practice Friday after representing Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he had seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games for San Jose. … Will Smith (upper body) practiced in a noncontact jersey on Friday for the first time since the forward was injured against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 13. The 20-year-old ranks third for the Sharks with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 33 games. … John Klingberg (lower body) also practiced but will not play Saturday. Klingberg, who has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) and is averaging 21:37 of ice time in 31 games, hasn’t played since Dec. 31.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards Travis Konecny and Bobby Brink are questionable to play against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSP). Konecny, who was not on the ice for the morning skate, sustained an upper-body injury and did not play after the second period in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday; he has 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 42 games this season, including a goal against the Maple Leafs. Brink, who participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey, sustained an upper-body injury during the first period of a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday; he did not play Thursday. Brink has 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 41 games. … Jamie Drysdale (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday; the defenseman, who also skated Saturday morning in a noncontact jersey, was injured on a hit by Ducks forward Ross Johnston on Tuesday. … Defenseman Adam Ginning was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Friday. The 25-year-old does not have a point in five NHL games this season.
New York Rangers
Noah Laba may return from an upper-body injury against the Boston Bruins on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; ABC, SNP, SNO, SNE). The rookie forward has missed three games since being injured in the second period of a 6-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Dec. 31. Laba has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 42 games this season. He practiced Friday as New York’s third-line center between Gabe Perreault and Taylor Raddysh. ... Forward Justin Dowling was reassigned to Hartford of the AHL before the game on Saturday.
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed) remains day to day but can be activated from injured reserve before the Bruins host the Penguins on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NESN, SNE, TVAS). The defenseman has been out since Jan. 3, when he had an assist in 22:47 in a 3-2 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks. Lindholm has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and is averaging 22:11 of ice time.
