NHL Status Report: Slavin to return from upper-body injury for Hurricanes against Kraken

Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander (lower body) will be back in the lineup for the Maple Leafs against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP). The forward missed six games after being injured during a 7-5 win against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 27. Nylander, who leads Toronto with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 33 games, was on a line with Matias Maccelli and John Tavares at the morning skate. "He's obviously a great player, skill, speed," coach Craig Berube said. "He adds offense and he adds in a lot of areas. It's great to have him back." … Defenseman Jake McCabe, who has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, was also a full participant at morning skate and is a game-time decision. … Goalie Anthony Stolarz (upper body), who has not played since Nov. 11, was on the ice prior to the morning skate and took shots from Toronto’s development staff. "He's coming along well," Berube said. "He's been skating for a bit now. I think it's close where he will be with us full-time." Berube added he expects Stolarz to accompany the Maple Leafs on their upcoming four-game road trip that begins at the Coloardo Avalanche on Monday.