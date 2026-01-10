Olympic gold medal favorites discussed by NHL.com staff

The start of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 is a month away.

The tournament, involving 12 nations and featuring NHL players for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, begins with two games Feb. 11.

Pool play, where each team will play the other three teams in its group, will run through Feb. 15. The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held Feb. 22.

Who will win the gold medal?

There's lots of competition. Finland is the reigning champion, but the 2022 Beijing Olympics were played without full NHL participation. Canada won gold in 2014. The United States won the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

We asked a panel of NHL.com writers to pick their favorite to win the 2026 tournament. Here, by country, are their answers.

Team Canada

Goaltending, goaltending, goaltending, but not in the way you think. When considering the top two contenders -- Team USA and Team Canada (I'm sorry, Team Sweden) -- paper says that the United States has the best options of any team in the tournament. But Jordan Binnington just keeps winning in big situations, whether that's the 2019 Stanley Cup Final with the St. Louis Blues or the 4 Nations Face-Off, and I think his semi-magical run in the biggest of spots will continue into the Olympics. Objectively, it doesn't make sense. His stats this season are well below what he's done in his NHL career and most of the other top-tier goalie candidates. But he made the difference in the 4 Nations, and I think he'll make the difference for Canada where it counts in the Olympics too. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

How can you pick against Canada? The Canadians have won the past four best-on-best tournaments. They have Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and so many more stars. It's supposed to be time for the United States to win Olympic gold for the first time since 1980 in Lake Placid and a best-on-best tournament for the first time since the World Cup of Hockey in 1996, but that was what everybody said at the Olympics in 2010 and 2014, then at the 4 Nations. Canada is supposed to be vulnerable in goal, but everybody said that at 4 Nations too. Until somebody proves otherwise, this is simple. Canada is the favorite. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Have you watched McDavid lately? Have you seen the recent highlight-reel goals that his dad Brian admits have wowed him? The ones when the Edmonton Oilers captain blows by and weaves around established NHL players as if they were beer leaguers? Like the first one he scored as part of a hat trick in a 6-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, when he extended his point streak to 16 games (17 goals, 22 assists)? Back in 2017, McDavid told me, "The Olympics are the biggest stage there is." Now he's primed to play in his first one, joining MacKinnon (reigning NHL MVP), Cale Makar (reigning Norris Trophy winner) and Sidney Crosby, McDavid's boyhood idol and likely Hockey Hall of Famer. It'll be tough sledding, but I'm not going to bet against him. Not after seeing how he's leaving opponents in shambles right now. Man on a mission. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer