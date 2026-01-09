NHL EDGE stats behind Kane reaching 500-goal mark for Red Wings

3. Supporting cast

Kane has well-established chemistry with DeBrincat; the forwards frequently play on the same line at even strength and on the power play and also played together for five seasons with the Blackhawks from 2017-18 to 2021-22. DeBrincat had two 40-goal seasons with Chicago as Kane’s teammate and frequent linemate, and Kane has had assists on six of DeBrincat’s 22 goals (tied for 12th in NHL) this season.

DeBrincat ranks fifth in the entire NHL in midrange shots on goal (60) and also ranks highly among forwards in high-danger shots (47; 95th percentile), midrange goals (five; 90th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (15; 95th). The Red Wings, as a team, rank fifth in high-danger shots on goal (376) and have the third-most high-danger shots on goal by forwards (361).

Although the Red Wings have been one of the bigger surprises in the NHL this season, the fact that they are tied for the fourth-worst 5-on-5 shooting percentage (8.3) shows they have plenty of room for improvement in that category -- not drastic regression. Detroit ranks in the middle of the pack in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (49.3; 17th) and has benefited from the acquisition of goalie John Gibson (11-2-0 with .927 save percentage in past 13 games), giving Kane and the Red Wings plenty of staying power this season.

---