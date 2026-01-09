NHL EDGE stats behind Kane reaching 500-goal mark for Red Wings

2. Power-play offensive zone time percentage
The Red Wings rank sixth in the NHL this season in power-play conversion percentage (24.8). Kane has played most frequently on the first unit when healthy, usually with forwards Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and defenseman Moritz Seider.
Another veteran forward, James van Riemsdyk, has also seen first power-play usage lately for the Red Wings; for his 499th goal Thursday, Kane scored a 5-on-3, power-play goal, assisted by Raymond and Larkin with van Riemsdyk and DeBrincat also on the ice. Van Riemsdyk has scored nine high-danger goals (90th percentile among forwards) this season, second on the Red Wings behind DeBrincat (12; 97th percentile at position).
Kane ranks in the 86th percentile among forwards in power-play offensive zone time percentage (62.1), which is the percentage of time that the puck spends in the offensive zone while the player is on the ice with the man-advantage and the game clock is running. Kane, despite missing significant time, is one of five Red Wings players with at least 10 power-play points this season (others: Raymond with 19; DeBrincat and Seider with 14 each; Larkin with 12).