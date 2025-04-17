Home-ice advantage in Stanley Cup Playoffs starts with these traditions

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins Saturday, and all 16 arenas housing the teams that have qualified will be packed with fans in the coming weeks.

Two Canadian arenas are back in the mix. Canadian Tire Centre, home of the Ottawa Senators, is hosting playoff games again after the Senators failed to qualify the past seven seasons.

So is Bell Centre, with the Montreal Canadiens welcoming full crowds to postseason games for the first time since 2016-17. Montreal made the playoffs two times since, but the 2019-20 games were played in Toronto due to COVID-19 restrictions and 2020-21 games were played in front of limited crowds at Bell Centre for the same reason.

In the United States, Enterprise Center is back, with the St. Louis Blues returning to the playoffs after not qualifying the past two seasons. So is Nationwide Arena, with the Columbus Blue Jackets hosting postseason games again for the first time since 2018-19 (they were in Toronto in 2019-20 due to COVID-19).

In addition to the excitement the playoffs bring, each arena has something unique that will make the games more special.

NHL.com is taking a look at the special features in or around the arena from each of the 16 teams who made the playoffs (in alphabetical order by team):