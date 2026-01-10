Rogers unveils ‘The Great Canadian Jersey’ campaign

Connor McDavid and Marie Philip-Poulin could use your old hockey jersey.

Yes, really.

This week, Rogers launched its “The Great Canadian Jersey” campaign, and – led by the two hockey stars – the organization is asking fans to donate their old hockey sweaters for the initiative.

Once the jerseys are collected, they will be stitched together to create one-of-a-kind hockey jerseys that will be worn by Canada’s top hockey players in the weeks ahead as a symbol of national pride in the game.

The unique sweater will be designed by former OHL player-turned fashion designer Cameron Lizotte.

McDavid and Philip-Poulin are kicking off the donations by sending in an old jersey from each of their personal collections.

Jerseys will be collected until Jan. 15, with the final jerseys unveiled on Jan. 22. Canadian fans can drop off their jerseys at participating Rogers stores across the country.

Visit About.Rogers.com/TheGreatCanadianJersey for participating locations and mail-in information if unable to donate in person.

To sweeten the pot, all Canadians who donate a jersey will be entered for a chance to win the Ultimate VIP Hockey Road Trip to see Canadian NHL teams in action.

“Whether it’s a child’s first minor-league team, a beer-league favorite or a retired NHL player jersey, Canadians are invited to share their piece of history to be part of history,” said Terrie Tweddle, chief brand and communications officer at Rogers, in a statement. “With hockey’s deep roots in our culture and traditions, we are incredibly proud to launch this initiative as a way for Canadians to show their pride in a unifying way.”