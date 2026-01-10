Broberg signs 6-year, $48 million contract with Blues

Defenseman could have become restricted free agent after season

stl-broberg-contract

© Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Philip Broberg signed a six-year, $48 million contract with the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $8 million and begins next season.

The 24-year-old defenseman has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 44 games this season, his second with the Blues. He signed a two-year, $9.16 million contract ($4.58 million AAV) contract with them on Aug. 20, 2024, after the Edmonton Oilers did not match an offer sheet tendered by the Blues on Aug. 13, and could have become a restricted free agent after the season.

Broberg had NHL career highs in games (68), goals (eight), assists (21), points (29), plus-minus (plus-21) and shots on goal (97) last season.

Selected by Edmonton in the first round (No. 8) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Broberg has 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 194 regular-season games for the Oilers and Blues and five points (three goals, two assists) in 27 playoff games.

The Blues (17-20-8) visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS).

Latest News

NBA analyst Nash was inspired by Gretzky, shows off hockey skills

Khusnutdinov scores 4, Zacha gets 3 for 1st NHL hat tricks, Bruins ease past Rangers

NHL Status Report: Slavin to return from upper-body injury for Hurricanes against Kraken

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL unveils climate-controlled tent for Stadium Series rink build

Stadium Series in Tampa NHL's most ambitious outdoor game ever

Rogers unveils ‘The Great Canadian Jersey’ campaign

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth top Blues for 3rd straight win

Scheifele scores twice, Jets end 11-game slide with win against Kings

Ovechkin, Capitals defeat Blackhawks in Bedard return

Olympic gold medal favorites discussed by NHL.com staff

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins seek 7th straight win

NHL, Panthers unveil synthetic ice rink as Winter Classic legacy project

NHL EDGE stats behind Kane reaching 500-goal mark for Red Wings

Bedard to return for Blackhawks against Capitals

Avalanche to air animated program to raise money for service dogs

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings