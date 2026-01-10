Broberg signs 6-year, $48 million contract with Blues

Philip Broberg signed a six-year, $48 million contract with the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $8 million and begins next season.

The 24-year-old defenseman has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 44 games this season, his second with the Blues. He signed a two-year, $9.16 million contract ($4.58 million AAV) contract with them on Aug. 20, 2024, after the Edmonton Oilers did not match an offer sheet tendered by the Blues on Aug. 13, and could have become a restricted free agent after the season.

Broberg had NHL career highs in games (68), goals (eight), assists (21), points (29), plus-minus (plus-21) and shots on goal (97) last season.

Selected by Edmonton in the first round (No. 8) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Broberg has 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 194 regular-season games for the Oilers and Blues and five points (three goals, two assists) in 27 playoff games.

The Blues (17-20-8) visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS).