Khusnutdinov scores 4, Zacha gets 3 for 1st NHL hat tricks, Bruins ease past Rangers

Pastrnak ties team record with 6 assists for Boston, which has won 4 of 5

Rangers at Bruins | Recap

By Joe McDonald
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Marat Khusnutdinov had four goals and an assist, and Pavel Zacha scored three goals for their first NHL hat tricks in the Boston Bruins’ 10-2 win against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday.

It was the first double hat trick on home ice for the Bruins, and first since 1964. The 10 goals marked a season high for Boston.

David Pastrnak tied a team record with six assists for the Bruins (24-19-2), who have won four of their past five games. Fraser Minten scored twice and had an assist, Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves.

Boston forward Morgan Geekie left the game after the first period to attend to a family matter.

Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller scored for the Rangers (20-20-6). Jonathan Quick made 14 saves on 20 shots before being replaced by Spencer Martin (10 saves) at 11:26 of the second period.

Zibanejad gave New York a 1-0 lead at 1:24 of the first period. Artemi Panarin retrieved a rebound after Matthew Robertson’s shot from the point and set up Zibanejad’s one-timer from the right circle, beating Swayman short side.

Khusnutdinov tied it 1-1 at 2:31. Pastrnak banked a pass off the boards in the defensive zone to Khusnutdinov, who used a burst of speed to skate around Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider in the neutral zone, broke in alone and beat Quick with a wrist shot from the slot to the stick side.

Zacha gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 7:16. He collected a turnover at the offensive blue line, skated around defenseman Will Borgen, who lost an edge and fell, and beat Quick with a wrister from the left circle to top right corner.

It appeared the opening period ended, but video review determined the Bruins scored a 5-on-3 power-play goal when Zacha pushed the puck over the goal line with 33 seconds remaining to push Boston’s lead to 3-1. The teams had left the ice, and had to come back out to finish the period.

Minten’s goal at 2:12 of the second period pushed the lead to 4-1.

The Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck was awarded a penalty shot after a McAvoy trip at 4:54 of the second, but Swayman made a right-pad save.

Khusnutdinov scored at 6:41 for his first multigoal game in the NHL to make it 5-1 before Zacha completed his 1st NHL hat trick at 11:26 pushed it to 6-1.

Miller’s power-play goal at 14:04 cut the deficit to 6-2, but McAvoy’s tally at 15:47 made it 7-2.

Khusnutdinov completed his hat trick for an 8-2 advantage at 3:51 of the third period. Minten made it 9-2 at 11:26 before Khusnutdinov’s fourth goal increased lead to 10-2 at 18:31.

Bruins forward Elias Lindholm had two assists before he left the game with a lower-body injury in the second.

