Khusnutdinov scores 4, Zacha gets 3 for 1st NHL hat tricks, Bruins ease past Rangers

It was the first double hat trick on home ice for the Bruins, and first since 1964. The 10 goals marked a season high for Boston.

David Pastrnak tied a team record with six assists for the Bruins (24-19-2), who have won four of their past five games. Fraser Minten scored twice and had an assist, Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves.

Boston forward Morgan Geekie left the game after the first period to attend to a family matter.

Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller scored for the Rangers (20-20-6). Jonathan Quick made 14 saves on 20 shots before being replaced by Spencer Martin (10 saves) at 11:26 of the second period.

Zibanejad gave New York a 1-0 lead at 1:24 of the first period. Artemi Panarin retrieved a rebound after Matthew Robertson’s shot from the point and set up Zibanejad’s one-timer from the right circle, beating Swayman short side.

Khusnutdinov tied it 1-1 at 2:31. Pastrnak banked a pass off the boards in the defensive zone to Khusnutdinov, who used a burst of speed to skate around Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider in the neutral zone, broke in alone and beat Quick with a wrist shot from the slot to the stick side.

Zacha gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 7:16. He collected a turnover at the offensive blue line, skated around defenseman Will Borgen, who lost an edge and fell, and beat Quick with a wrister from the left circle to top right corner.

It appeared the opening period ended, but video review determined the Bruins scored a 5-on-3 power-play goal when Zacha pushed the puck over the goal line with 33 seconds remaining to push Boston’s lead to 3-1. The teams had left the ice, and had to come back out to finish the period.

Minten’s goal at 2:12 of the second period pushed the lead to 4-1.

The Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck was awarded a penalty shot after a McAvoy trip at 4:54 of the second, but Swayman made a right-pad save.

Khusnutdinov scored at 6:41 for his first multigoal game in the NHL to make it 5-1 before Zacha completed his 1st NHL hat trick at 11:26 pushed it to 6-1.

Miller’s power-play goal at 14:04 cut the deficit to 6-2, but McAvoy’s tally at 15:47 made it 7-2.

Khusnutdinov completed his hat trick for an 8-2 advantage at 3:51 of the third period. Minten made it 9-2 at 11:26 before Khusnutdinov’s fourth goal increased lead to 10-2 at 18:31.

Bruins forward Elias Lindholm had two assists before he left the game with a lower-body injury in the second.