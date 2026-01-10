Stadium Series in Tampa NHL's most ambitious outdoor game ever

The NHL is about to stage the most ambitious outdoor game in its history.

The ice trucks will arrive at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 19. The League will build an air-conditioned tent on the field and make the ice inside of it, then remove the tent and decorate the field in about a six-hour span on game day.

The Lightning will host the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series the night of Feb. 1 (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Bettman has called it an "engineering marvel."

The more you dig into the details, the more you understand why.

"The Lightning have been after an outdoor game for years," NHL president of content and events Steve Mayer said. "In the past, we never had the confidence that we could protect the most important commodity, the rink. Now we're confident we're going to get it done, and we're going to put on one of our most memorable games."

* * * * *

The Lightning deserved to host an outdoor game, especially after winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021. Bettman said it didn't go unnoticed that they brought about 25,000 fans when they visited the Nashville Predators in the Stadium Series on Feb. 26, 2022. They have sold out 438 straight home games, the longest active streak in the League.

Obviously, the issue was making ice outdoors.

How would you make an NHL-caliber sheet in the heat and humidity? How would you protect it from rain?

"When we're told we're going to a certain market, we always think about it, and then we give our answer," NHL executive vice president of hockey operations Kris King said. "This was our quickest answer. ‘Are you crazy?' But after all the time and work we've put in, I'm confident we're going to have a heck of a game."

The NHL has staged 44 outdoor games, playing in all kinds of venues and conditions, learning from each experience and improving the process. The League has built rinks in baseball stadiums, in football stadiums and even on a golf course. It has dealt with sun, wind, snow and rain, with temperatures ranging from minus-6 degrees Fahrenheit to 65 at face-off.

For a typical outdoor game, it takes about four days to build the structure of the rink. Workers lay a laser-leveled stage deck on the ground, lay 253 interlocking aluminum ice pans in three rows on top of the deck and surround the pans with the boards, the glass and everything else.

Then it takes about seven days to make the ice itself. The NHL trucks in a Mobile Refrigeration Unit, an ice plant inside a semi-trailer. Workers run pipes from the trailer to the pans, and the ice plant pumps glycol through them, pulling heat from the surface and venting it from the trailer.

The ice crew often works overnight, when the sun is down and the air is cooler. The workers don't just flood the pans with water. They spray layer after layer of fine mist, hour after hour, day after day, to build a dense, thick sheet suitable for the highest level of professional hockey.

At one point, they paint it white, then add more layers. At another point, they add the lines and logos -- which are made of fabric, because the sun can make dark paint run even in cold weather -- then add more layers.