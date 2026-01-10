NBA analyst Nash was inspired by Gretzky, shows off hockey skills

You can take the man out of Canada and give him a basketball but he's still going to be good at hockey.

Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash showed off his skills on the "ice" during NBA on Prime's studio show on Saturday.

Nash, who grew up idolizing Wayne Gretzky in Victoria, British Columbia, showed off how some basketball point guard skills translate to being a playmaking forward in hockey.

Nash popularized commanding basketball games while moving under the hoop, similar to a hockey player quarterbacking a possession from behind the net.

Recently on his "Mind the Game" podcast with LeBron James, Nash, the former back-to-back NBA MVP (2005, 2006), talked about how Gretzky going behind the net changes the perspective of the defense.