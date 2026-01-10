Scheifele scores twice, Jets end slide with win against Kings

Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings (18-15-10). Darcy Kuemper allowed five goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Anton Forsberg at the beginning of the third period. He made three saves.

“I feel like everybody knew they're on a bad losing streak there, and they came out desperate, wanted it,” Byfield said. “That's all they did. They just outmuscled a couple, got to the net a little bit harder than us. Obviously, their goalie played well, as well. So, they just knew what they had to do, and obviously, being on that losing streak, they came out hard.”

Namestnikov made it 1-0 for the Jets at 1:31 of the first period, tipping Logan Stanley’s point shot through the legs of Kuemper.

“All four lines scored today and then we won,” Namestnikov said. “So that's what we were doing all last year. All four lines were contributing and we need it this year. So, hopefully this is a step in the right direction and we can continue this.”

Koepke made it 2-0 at 18:05, when Dylan Samberg set him up for a one-timer from the right face-off dot.

“Really, it was probably their power play, I think, (that) got (them) some momentum with five minutes left in the first period,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “I didn't think they had much prior to that besides the goal. So that set us back just a little bit, and then we have a chance to bury one. We didn't get it.”

Toews pushed it to 3-0 at 2:07 of the second period. Colin Miller’s point shot redirected off a skate in front before hitting the post, and Toews reached behind Kuemper to slide it in.

“I think we had a couple unfortunate bounces against us,” Kings forward Adrian Kempe said. “But other than that, I think you're down a couple of goals, it’s tough to start climbing back. Tried to look for one or a couple, but I think we had our chances. It's been kind of the same issue as it's been all year, and it's putting more than one or two on the board, and it continued tonight.”

Byfield put the Kings on the board 3-1 at 9:32, tapping Taylor Ward's shot from the blue line past Comrie in with his skate. Winnipeg challenged the play, although the goal was upheld.

“I feel like there's a lot of bounces out there today, you know?” Byfield said. “Unfortunate, but there's also some on us. Like, there's some chances I'd like back where maybe I pass instead of shooting. I think we only had (five) shots in the first, so that's probably a big area. Just getting pucks to the net, playing down low, so there's some factors there.”