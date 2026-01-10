NHL unveils climate-controlled tent for Stadium Series rink build

NEW YORK -- Today, the National Hockey League (NHL) unveiled its plans for the construction of the rink for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, the outdoor game featuring the Boston Bruins® and Tampa Bay Lightning® at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 1 (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS). In episode two of the “Road to the NHL Stadium Series presented by Fastenal” docuseries chronicling the event, the League previews the climate-controlled tent at the center of its most complex and ambitious outdoor game to date.

To combat the challenge an open-air stadium in Florida presents for an outdoor game, the NHL will build the regulation-size rink inside a steel-framed, air-conditioned structure to protect it from the elements. Spanning 34 feet high, 125 feet wide and 240 feet long, the state-of-the-art tent – developed by Texas-based GNB Global - will be dismantled before the teams face off outdoors in primetime in Florida.

“Building the ice for NHL outdoor games is always exciting, but this one is cool. Not only are we building an ice rink inside Raymond James Stadium, we’re also going to build a fully enclosed refrigerated tent to make sure that ice is ready for puck drop,” said Derek King, NHL Vice President, Hockey Operations. “Sunshine, rain and humidity are all big factors and controlling these elements for as long as possible while we’re building the ice will be essential. Fans are going to love what they see when that tent comes off for game day.”

“What we’re building in Tampa is one of the most ambitious event structures we’ve ever taken on,” said Steve Mayer, NHL President, Content & Events. “The conditions are challenging, the timeline is tight, and every detail matters -- but that’s what makes it special. Our expert team thrives on pushing boundaries, and we’re confident that before and after the doors of Raymond James Stadium open, sports fans are going to see something like they’ve never seen before!!”

This year’s NHL Stadium Series will conclude a monthlong outdoor hockey celebration in the Sunshine State, which began with the NHL Winter Classic® game between the Florida Panthers™ and New York Rangers® in front of a sold-out crowd of 36,153 at loanDepot park in Miami. That historic game -- the first-ever outdoor NHL hockey game in Florida -- brought the total attendance at NHL outdoor games to 2,276,221 and marked the 17th sellout in as many Winter Classic contests.

The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will be the League’s 45th outdoor game. A limited number of tickets to the game are still available via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL®. Visit NHL.com/events for more information. Additional information on the NHL Stadium Series will be announced in the coming weeks.