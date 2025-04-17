2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin Saturday with two matchups in the Western Conference First Round, beginning with Game 1 between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues at 6 p.m. ET followed by the series opener between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Winnipeg won the Presidents' Trophy for having the best record in the NHL and finished first in the Central Division; it would have home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. St. Louis is the second wild card from the West.

The Stars finished second in the Central, and the Avalanche were third.

Three more series will start Sunday, with the Carolina Hurricanes playing the New Jersey Devils at 3 p.m. ET; the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators playing in the Battle of Ontario at 7 p.m. ET; and the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild playing at 10 p.m. ET.

The Washington Captials and Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) start their series Monday along with the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET), and then the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers start their series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET).

The full schedule for all eight first-round series is below: