2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

Dates, times, broadcast info from all 8 best-of-7 series

SCP Bracket for 2024-25
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin Saturday with two matchups in the Western Conference First Round, beginning with Game 1 between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues at 6 p.m. ET followed by the series opener between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Winnipeg won the Presidents' Trophy for having the best record in the NHL and finished first in the Central Division; it would have home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. St. Louis is the second wild card from the West.

The Stars finished second in the Central, and the Avalanche were third.

Three more series will start Sunday, with the Carolina Hurricanes playing the New Jersey Devils at 3 p.m. ET; the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators playing in the Battle of Ontario at 7 p.m. ET; and the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild playing at 10 p.m. ET.

The Washington Captials and Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) start their series Monday along with the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET), and then the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers start their series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET).

The full schedule for all eight first-round series is below:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Ottawa Senators (WC2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (1A)

Game 1: Senators at Maple Leafs, Sunday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2
Game 2: Senators at Maple Leafs, Tuesday, April 22, 7:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2
Game 3: Maple Leafs at Senators, Thursday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET; SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2
Game 4: Maple Leafs at Senators, Saturday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, Max
Game 5: Senators at Maple Leafs, Tuesday, April 29, TBD *
Game 6: Maple Leafs at Senators, Friday, May 1, TBD *
Game 7: Senators at Maple Leafs, Saturday, May 3, TBD *

* If necessary

Complete Senators-Maple Leafs series coverage

Florida Panthers (3A) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (2A)

Game 1: Panthers at Lightning, Tuesday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS 2
Game 2: Panthers at Lightning, Thursday, April 24, 6:30 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, Max, SN360, TVAS 2
Game 3: Lightning at Panthers, Saturday, April 26, 1 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, Max, SN, TVAS
Game 4: Lightning at Panthers, Monday, April 28, TBD
Game 5: Panthers at Lightning, Wednesday, April 30, TBD *
Game 6: Lightning at Panthers, Friday, May 2, TBD *
Game 7: Panthers at Lightning, Sunday, May 4, TBD *

* If necessary

Complete Panthers-Lightning series coverage

Montreal Canadiens (WC2) vs. Washington Capitals (1M)

Game 1: Canadiens at at Capitals, Monday, April 21, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS
Game 2: Canadiens at Capitals, Wednesday, April 23, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 3: Capitals at Canadiens, Friday, April 25, 7 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 4: Capitals at Canadiens, Sunday, April 27, 6:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, Max
Game 5: Canadiens at Capitals, Wednesday, April 30, TBD *
Game 6: Capitals at Canadiens, Friday, May 2, TBD *
Game 7: Canadiens/at Capitals, Sunday, May 4, TBD *

* If necessary

Complete Canadiens-Capitals series coverage

New Jersey Devils (3M) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (2M)

Game 1: Devils at Hurricanes, Sunday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS
Game 2: Devils at Hurricanes, Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS 2
Game 3: Hurricanes at Devils, Friday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET; TBS, Max, SN360, TVAS 2
Game 4: Hurricanes at Devils, Sunday, April 27, 3:30 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, Max, SN, SN360, TVAS
Game 5: Devils at Hurricanes, Tuesday, April 29, TBD *
Game 6: Hurricanes at Devils, Friday, May 2, TBD *
Game 7: Devils at Hurricanes, Sunday, May 4, TBD *

* If necessary

Complete Devils-Hurricanes series coverage

WESTERN CONFERENCE

St. Louis Blues (WC2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (1C)

Game 1: Blues at Jets, Saturday, April 19, 6 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN360, SN, TVAS
Game 2: Blues at Jets, Monday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS 2, ESPN2
Game 3: Jets at Blues, Thursday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4: Jets at Blues, Sunday, April 27, 1 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5: Blues at Jets, Wednesday, APril 30, TBD *
Game 6: Jets at Blues, Friday, May 2, TBD *
Game 7: Blues at Jets, Sunday, May 4, TBD *

* If necessary

Complete Blues-Jets series coverage

Colorado Avalanche (3C) vs. Dallas Stars (2C)

Game 1: Avalanche at Stars, Saturday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN360, SN, TVAS
Game 2: Avalanche at Stars, Monday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS-D
Game 3: Stars at Avalanche, Wednesday, April 23, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS-D
Game 4: Stars at Avalanche, Saturday, April 26, 9:30 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, Max, SN, TVAS
Game 5: Avalanche at Stars, Monday, Arpil 27, TBD *
Game 6: Stars at Avalanche, Thursday, May 1, TBD *
Game 7: Avalanche at Stars, Saturday, May 3, TBD*

* If necessary

Complete Avalanche-Stars series coverage

Minnesota Wild (WC1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (1P)

Game 1: Wild at Golden Knights, Sunday, April 20, 10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS
Game 2: Wild at Golden Knights, Tuesday, April 22, 11 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS
Game 3: Golden Knights at Wild, Thursday, April 24, 9 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, Max, SN360, TVAS 2
Game 4: Golden Knights at Wild, Saturday, April 24, 4 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, Max, SNW, SNP, SN1, TVAS
Game 5: Wild at Golden Knights, Tuesday, April 29, TBD *
Game 6: Golden Knights at Wild, Thursday, May 1, TBD *
Game 7: Wild at Golden Knights, Saturday, May 3, TBD *

* If necessary

Complete Wild-Golden Knights series coverage

Edmonton Oilers (3P) vs. Los Angeles Kings (2P)

Game 1: Oilers at Kings, Monday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, TVAS 2
Game 2: Oilers at Kings, Wednesday, April 23, 10 p.m. ET; TBS, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 3: Kings at Oilers, Friday, April 25, 10 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS 2, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 4: Kings at Oilers, Sunday, April 27, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, Max
Game 5: Oilers at Kings, Tuesday, April 29, TBD *
Game 6: Kings at Oilers, Thursday, May 1, TBD *
Game 7: Oilers at Kings, Saturday, May 3, TBD *

* If necessary

Complete Oilers-Kings series coverage

Latest News

Hamilton returns for Devils in loss to Red Wings

Pionk signs 6-year, $42 million contract with Jets

Tkachuk to return from injury for Senators against Hurricanes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars vs. Avalanche Western 1st round preview

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Wild Western 1st round preview

Rantanen now on other side of Stars-Avalanche playoff matchup 

Hamilton aims to 'get back to where I want to be' for Devils in playoffs

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Home-ice advantage in Stanley Cup Playoffs starts with these traditions

Blue Jackets miss playoffs, failure to build momentum off Stadium Series among reasons

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge registration open

Eichel healthy, eyes playoff run with Golden Knights after successful regular season

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Eichel scores in return, Golden Knights defeat Canucks

McDavid reaches 100 points for 8th time, Oilers shut out Sharks

McDavid feels Oilers will be 'ready to roll' in playoffs despite injuries