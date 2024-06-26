NHL Announces Current Order of Selection For 2024 Draft

Carolina currently holds nine picks at this year's event, beginning with #27 overall

6.12.24 Draft OOS
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League announced the current order of selection for the 2024 Draft on Wednesday, with the Carolina Hurricanes holding nine picks.

  • Round 1, #27 Overall
  • Round 2, #60 Overall
  • Round 3, #92 Overall
  • Round 4, #124 Overall
  • Round 5, #156 Overall
  • Round 6, #168 Overall (acquired from Ottawa)
  • Round 6, #184 Overall (acquired from Toronto)
  • Round 6, #188 Overall
  • Round 7, #220 Overall

Seven of the nine choices are Carolina's own, with two being acquired via trade.

In February, the team received a sixth round pick in a three-team trade with Anaheim and Toronto for retaining some of Ilya Lyubushkin's salary.

In March, the organization received another sixth round pick for the rights to then-prospect Cade Webber.

Round 1 of the draft will be on Friday, June 28 beginning at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 will be on Saturday, June 29 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. In the United States, Friday will be broadcast on ESPN and Saturday will be on ESPN+.

Last year's first round pick, Bradly Nadeau, went from a largely unknown player in the British Columbia Hockey League to making his NHL debut in under a year, furthering the excitement to see what the Canes do with their opening pick again this year.

To view other recent notable picks by the team in recent years, click here.

Worth A Click

Notable Canes Draft Selections In Recent Years

Hurricanes Announce 2024 Exhibition Schedule

Canes Hire Abbott As Chicago Wolves Head Coach

Key Takeaways: Tulsky's Opening Media Availability

Tulsky Time: Canes Remove Interim Tag, Appoint New General Manager

Canes Name Tulsky Permanent General Manager

Aho's Season of Milestones & Records

Jarvis Produces Career Year Despite Injuries

Chatfield Re-Signed To Three-Year Contract

NHL Announces Team Payroll Range For 2024-25 Season

Key 2024 Offseason Dates & Times

Slavin Wins Second Lady Byng Trophy In Four Years

Listen: The Storm Report: Rod Brind'Amour's Contract Extension

Brind'Amour Signed To Multi-Year Contract Extension

Canes Announce Affiliation Agreement With Chicago Wolves

News Feed

Notable Canes Draft Selections In Recent Years

Hurricanes Announce 2024 Exhibition Schedule

Canes Re-Sign Smith To One-Year Deal

Top Games of the 2023-24 Season

Canes Hire Cam Abbott As Wolves Head Coach

Key Takeaways: Tulsky's Opening Media Availability

Tulsky Time: Canes Remove Interim Tag, Appoint New General Manager

Canes Name Tulsky Permanent General Manager

Pyotr Kochetkov: Full-Time NHLer

Aho's Season of Milestones & Records

Canes Re-Sign Chatfield To Three-Year Contract

Jarvis Produces Career Year Despite Injuries

NHL Announces Team Payroll Range For 2024-25 Season

Packed House: Canes Finish 2023-24 Season Fourth Among U.S. Teams In Attendance

Canes Assist In Remembering Grayson Murray At UNC Health Championship

Key 2024 Offseason Events & Times

Canes Re-Sign Suzuki To One-Year Deal

Necas, Czechia Win 2024 IIHF World Championship