NHL Announces Current Order of Selection For 2024 Draft

RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League announced the current order of selection for the 2024 Draft on Wednesday, with the Carolina Hurricanes holding nine picks.

Round 1, #27 Overall

Round 2, #60 Overall

Round 3, #92 Overall

Round 4, #124 Overall

Round 5, #156 Overall

Round 6, #168 Overall (acquired from Ottawa)

Round 6, #184 Overall (acquired from Toronto)

Round 6, #188 Overall

Round 7, #220 Overall

Seven of the nine choices are Carolina's own, with two being acquired via trade.

In February, the team received a sixth round pick in a three-team trade with Anaheim and Toronto for retaining some of Ilya Lyubushkin's salary.

In March, the organization received another sixth round pick for the rights to then-prospect Cade Webber.

Round 1 of the draft will be on Friday, June 28 beginning at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 will be on Saturday, June 29 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. In the United States, Friday will be broadcast on ESPN and Saturday will be on ESPN+.

Last year's first round pick, Bradly Nadeau, went from a largely unknown player in the British Columbia Hockey League to making his NHL debut in under a year, furthering the excitement to see what the Canes do with their opening pick again this year.

