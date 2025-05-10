Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 3 vs. WSH

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will likely be without forward Mark Jankowski (undisclosed injury) again on Saturday as they take on the Washington Capitals in Game 3.

Rod Brind'Amour said at this morning's media availability that the trade deadline acquisition skated to start the day, but is considered doubtful for this evening. Jack Roslovic is expected to fill that spot for a second consecutive game, after skating 14:40 and going 6-for-10 in the faceoff dot.

Behind the cast of skaters, it is anticipated that Frederik Andersen will be in line for a third straight start. The veteran has allowed just three total goals across the first two games of the series, and ranks first among all qualified netminders in goals against average (1.55), and second in save percentage (.930).

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Stankoven

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Roslovic - Carrier

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Mark Jankowski (Undisclosed Injury | Day-To-Day)

Scratches

Tyson Jost

Alexander Nikishin

Riley Stillman

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic and Stankoven with Burns