Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 3 vs. WSH

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will likely be without forward Mark Jankowski (undisclosed injury) again on Saturday as they take on the Washington Capitals in Game 3.
Rod Brind'Amour said at this morning's media availability that the trade deadline acquisition skated to start the day, but is considered doubtful for this evening. Jack Roslovic is expected to fill that spot for a second consecutive game, after skating 14:40 and going 6-for-10 in the faceoff dot.
Behind the cast of skaters, it is anticipated that Frederik Andersen will be in line for a third straight start. The veteran has allowed just three total goals across the first two games of the series, and ranks first among all qualified netminders in goals against average (1.55), and second in save percentage (.930).
-
-
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Svechnikov - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Stankoven
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Robinson - Roslovic - Carrier
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Goaltenders
Andersen
[Backup: Kochetkov]
-
Injuries
Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)
Mark Jankowski (Undisclosed Injury | Day-To-Day)
Scratches
Tyson Jost
Alexander Nikishin
Riley Stillman
-
PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic and Stankoven with Burns