RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL has announced that Game 5 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals, set for Thursday, May 15, will start at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The game will be played at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and will be available on TNT, truTV and Max in the U.S.

In Canada, viewers can catch the action on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

To view all available schedule and broadcast information, click here.