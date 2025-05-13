Recap: Canes Stay Hot At Home With Game 4 Win

RALEIGH, N.C. - Twelve different Carolina skaters recorded a point as the Hurricanes thumped the Washington Capitals 5-2 in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series, taking a 3-1 advantage in their best-of-seven battle and remaining perfect at Lenovo Center this postseason.
For the first time this series, a goal was scored in the opening 20 minutes as Shayne Gostisbehere got the Canes on the board with a seeing-eye shot at 10:24. A pair of penalties - including a double-minor that sandwiched the first intermission - soon threatened Carolina's lead, but 41 seconds after the Canes completed their four-minute kill, Seth Jarvis made it a two-goal game, stashing a Sebastian Aho rebound at the side of the net 1:05 into the middle frame.
The Canes carried that 2-0 lead into what became a back-and-forth third period.
When the Hurricanes conceded their first goal in six periods of play at the 5:18 mark, they struck back three minutes later on a Taylor Hall breakaway beauty to restore the multi-goal advantage. And when Washington clawed back again, this time via an Alex Ovechkin 5-on-3 power-play blast, the Canes again had a response as Sean Walker lit the lamp late, netting his first of the postseason.
Having held off the Caps' charge, Andrei Svechnikov put the icing on the Canes' cake with an empty-netter in the final moments of play.
Frederik Andersen was stellar again, turning aside 19 of 21 shots for his sixth win in eight starts this postseason.