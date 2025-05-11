Recap: Andersen Shines As Canes Blank Caps

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by a 21-save shutout effort from Frederik Andersen and goals from four different skaters, the Carolina Hurricanes hammered the Washington Capitals 4-0 to take Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.
As was the case in Games 1 and 2, neither team was able to light the lamp in the first period, despite a handful of chances for both sides. But unlike the series' first two entries, it was Carolina opening the scoring in Game 3, as Andrei Svechnikov collected a loose puck off a faceoff, bulldozed his way to the front of the net and fired it past Logan Thompson at 12:34 of the second period.
With time winding down in a tight-checking second stanza, a late power-play gave the Canes an opportunity to double their advantage heading into the third. Jack Roslovic obliged, wiring a wrister from the left circle past Thompson's glove for a 2-0 Carolina lead.
Carrying momentum into the final frame, Carolina quickly tightened its grip with an Eric Robinson laser from the left circle at 3:17. Jackson Blake put the cherry on top with the team's second power-play marker of the night, poking home a rebound with just over three minutes to play to seal the victory.
As the crew in front of him limited Washington to just six shots in the third, Andersen shut the door the rest of the way to keep the Caps off the board and complete his shutout showing.