Recap: Andersen Shines As Canes Blank Caps

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on Frederik Andersen standing tall through Washington's early push...

“That was the key to our win tonight. That first period, where clearly, they were on their game and we were a little on our heels. That’s what [good] goaltending does. He kept us in the game. I thought we got to (our game) a little bit in the second half of the game, but it could have been a lot different if we were chasing. That might have been one of the better games he’s played for us with the magnitude of the game, what it means and how he impacted it with how he played.”

Frederik Andersen on what he saw from his vantage point...

“That was textbook Hurricanes hockey. Long shifts in their end, making it tough to break out. It’s up to the next line to do the same. It’s tough to change that momentum when you’re the defending team. It was huge to take the lead and to build on that.”

Frederik Andersen on staying sharp as his teammates limited Washington's opportunities...

“(My teammates) were great. It doesn’t really matter what’s happened in the game before. You’re just trying to be ready for the next save. I can say that every time. It’s cliche, but I just try to be in the moment and make the save, and continue to keep the lead and let them do their thing. You don’t get to choose when you get a shot against as a goalie, you just have to try to be ready for it.”

Jack Roslovic on what makes the Hurricanes' lineup depth so dangerous...

“From the day that I got here, I realized the buy-in. It sounds cliche, but the camaraderie and the way we’re cut and the way we all buy into one system is something we’ve found to be our crutch.”

Andrei Svechnikov on the team's mentality...

“Just keep going, you know? We’re supporting each other on the bench, we try to say ‘let’s go, let’s go’ so we can keep the momentum and keep pushing.”

Eric Robinson on how the team took control in the final 40 minutes...

“Hats off to Freddie. He kept us at zero-zero when we didn’t necessarily have our stuff, and then Svechy got us going, which was huge. Then, I thought the third period was our best period. We just kept putting it on them and playing our game.”