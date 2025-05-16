Round 2 Review: Canes Top Caps In 5 Games

RALEIGH, N.C. - For the second time in three years, the Carolina Hurricanes are destined for the Eastern Conference Final, having knocked off the Washington Capitals in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Carolina earned a road split against the Metropolitan Division champs to start the series, then held serve at home to take a 3-1 series lead. Putting the nail through the coffin in their return trip to the nation's capital, they impressed mightily en route to earning their spot among the NHL's final four teams standing.
- Game 1: Jaccob Slavin came up clutch in OT to help the Canes open the series on the right foot.
- Game 2: Carolina struck late but couldn't complete the comeback in a 3-1 loss at Capital One Arena.
- Game 3: Frederik Andersen turned aside all 21 Washington shots for his fourth career playoff shutout.
- Game 4: The Hurricanes remained perfect at home this postseason, thumping the Caps in Raleigh.
- Game 5: Andrei Svechnikov wrapped up the series with a game-winning goal inside the final two minutes of regulation.
Coupled with a five-game series win over New Jersey in Round 1, the Canes are now 8-2 in postseason play, including a 5-0 record at home. Let's see how they got here...