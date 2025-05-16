Round 2 Review: Canes Top Caps In 5 Games

Kept The Caps Quiet...

During the regular season, the Washington Capitals scored 286 goals. Only the Tampa Bay Lightning (292) had more.

Yet in five games against Carolina, the Caps were held to just seven.

Including holding the greatest goal-scorer the game's ever seen to just one (a power-play marker, no less), the Canes put on a defensive masterclass. Call it boring, call it tough to watch, call it whatever you want. They'll call it a winning formula for winning.

“It’s just kind of the buy-in, top-down. All four lines, the three D-pairs, we’re all playing the same system and that’s a really suffocating game," Sean Walker said amid a celebratory locker room on Thursday. "We want to play in the O-zone as much as we can, and when you’re doing that, you’re going to limit the amount of shots they have. I think we did that really well all series, and that’s something that’s going to be really important going forward.”

Not a single Washington skater had multiple points at five-on-five, and the trio of Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, and Tom Wilson were all left walking away with zero. It was a stellar showing of both commitment and experience.

"They are just relentless with their pressure and their ability to break plays up with their sticks... there's no team in the league like it," Washington's Spencer Carbery said following Game 5. "They don't get rattled. The game stays tight and it could go either way, but you can just tell the experience and the calmness of their group, through various points in that series [paid dividends]."

Keeping the Capitals to eight shots or fewer in 11 of the 15 regulation periods in the series, it was exactly what Brind'Amour and crew wanted.

“We do have guys that have been through this for many years, and together. That’s important," Rod Brind'Amour reflected. "But we did add a bunch of new guys too, and they all came in and really just bought into what we’re trying to do as a group. I think you see it by the results.”