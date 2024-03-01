Canes Acquire Sixth Round Pick From Leafs

Carolina retains salary as part of Ilya Lyubushkin trade between Anaheim and Toronto

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of a three-team trade along with the Anaheim Ducks. As part of the trade, the Hurricanes will retain 25% of defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin’s salary for remainder of the 2023-24 NHL season, and the Maple Leafs will acquire the draft rights to forward Kirill Slepets.

Slepets, 24, has registered 19 points (8g, 11a) in 53 KHL games with Amur Khabarovsk this season. He has recorded 30 points (13g, 17a) in 127 career KHL games with Amur Khabarovsk. Dinamo Riga and Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. The Khabarovsk, Russia, native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 152nd overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

