Recap: Canes Eliminate Caps In Game 5

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the calmness of his group against Washington...

“We do have guys that have been through this for many years, and together. That’s important. But we did add a bunch of new guys too, and they all came in and really just bought into what we’re trying to do as a group. I think you see it by the results.”

Andrei Svechnikov on the game-winning goal...

“I knew it was a rush opportunity for us and I knew Walksy was up top. I tried to pass to him and he kind of gave it back to me. No, I didn’t expect it, but it was right on my stick and I think at that point, I only had a shot.”

Jordan Staal on how the team stays comfortable in tight games like Thursday...

“We’ve been playing like that for a long time. We’ve been in playoffs, in those type of games for quite some time. The guys trust our game and I think that’s the biggest thing. When you start wavering off of what we want to do, it starts getting squirrelly and things aren’t looking great. When you believe in what you’re going to do, that’s going to work out. I think it just becomes more calm and more consistent so that way eventually, if we continue to do what we’re doing, we’re going to win the game. It looks like the guys did that tonight.”

Rod Brind'Amour on Alexander Nikishin's NHL debut...

“I don’t know if there is a tougher spot to throw a kid in, especially when there’s such a language barrier. I thought he did alright, we got a little fortunate on the (Capitals’ goal) that was offside, because I think he turned that one over. But he hung in there, and you can see he’s going to be a good player for us. He’s got a bright future.”

Sean Walker on the Canes' success in limiting Washington's chances...

“It’s just kind of the buy-in, top-down. All four lines, the three D-pairs, we’re all playing the same system and that’s a really suffocating game. We want to play in the O-zone as much as we can, and when you’re doing that, you’re going to limit the amount of shots they have. I think we did that really well all series, and that’s something that’s going to be really important going forward.”

Jordan Staal on Frederik Andersen turning in another stellar performance...

“When Freddie’s in, he’s a stud. He’s been a stud his whole career. You guys always talk about his calmness. He’s a rock that makes things look easy. Tonight, he made some huge saves. I was on the ice for a few of them like, ‘thank goodness.’ He was able to give us a chance and that’s all you ask for. He was great all series long, just steady. He’s obviously a huge part of that series win.”

Sean Walker on the Canes' approach to the Eastern Conference Final...

“I think, honestly, it’ll be the same mindset. We don’t care who we’re going to play, we’re going to just end up doing our systems, our game plan and go forward and make them play our game. So regardless of what happens, we’ll be watching, but we’ll just be preparing ourselves.”