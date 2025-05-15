Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 5 at WSH

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to stick with the same lineup that earned them victories in Games 3 & 4 as they take on the Washington Capitals in Game 5 at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

Rod Brind'Amour said this morning that he doesn't anticipate any changes, which would mean defenseman Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed injury), who was banged up in both of the games mentioned above and did not practice on Wednesday, would be good to go. Alexander Nikishin practiced in Chatfield's spot next to Dmitry Orlov yesterday, but Brind'Amour said that Chatfield was skating this morning, despite the team not holding a full morning skate.

Elsewhere among the skaters, Jack Roslovic is expected to play a fourth consecutive game after being called upon to replace the injured Mark Jankowski. Jankowski (undisclosed injury) has resumed skating with the team, but Roslovic has contributed three points in the last two games.

As the last line of defense, Frederik Andersen has been the best backstop in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, leading all goaltenders with his 1.41 goals against average and a .935 save percentage. In eight games played this postseason, he has allowed more than two goals just once.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Roslovic - Stankoven

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Mark Jankowski (Undisclosed Injury | Day-To-Day)

Scratches

Juha Jaaska

Tyson Jost

Alexander Nikishin

Ty Smith

Riley Stillman

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic and Stankoven with Burns