'Textbook Hurricanes Hockey' Results In Second Series Lead

Taylor Hall discussing Carolina's ability to keep Ovechkin off the scoreboard...

"He's not just a power play guy. He's dangerous at five-on-five, too, and he had a few chances last night. He's going to get a look here and there, but it's really about keeping him to the outside and if he is going to get shots to the net, it's about making sure Freddie sees them, making sure they're not one-timers and things like that. The guys who have been playing against him in this series have done a really good job. They have a lot of skill up front. Their top six is loaded with guys that can produce and guys that can change a game. Along with Ovi, we seem to be doing a really good job on their big guys and that has to continue."

Taylor Hall explaining the Canes' success on the power play...

"When it's time to get the puck to the net, it's going there. There seems to be a togetherness. There seems to be chemistry, that's the best way you can put it. When there's a time to shoot it, we're shooting it, and we're crashing the net. We seem to be getting pucks back a lot, which is allowing us to have a lot of zone time. Now that I'm talking about it and thinking about it, our breakouts have been really good, especially carrying the puck up the left side with (Jesperi Kotkaniemi) and Seabass. We're really entering the zone well with possession. We're not having to give it up a lot. I think that's allowing us to have some really good looks in the zone, because we have the puck a lot."

Jaccob Slavin offering thoughts on the team's desire to get off to better starts...

"For us, it's wanting to get to our game right away, not tiptoeing in the game, not waiting around to see what kind of game it's going to be like. It's taking control right from the start. It's getting in and having the start like we had to Game 1, right? We were in, we were on them, and we had 15 shots in the first period. It's playing hard and making the coaching staff happy with what they're seeing on the ice."

Taylor Hall on the intensity of last night's battle and looking ahead to tomorrow...

"There was a desperation in that game last night to go up 2-1 [in the series]. Obviously, on our home ice, we take a lot of pride in how we play here, and it's a lot of fun with the atmosphere, the energy, and the fans. I think that when you put all of those things together, we're going to have a pretty spirited game and I don't think tomorrow's going to be any different."