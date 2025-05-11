'Textbook Hurricanes Hockey' Results In Second Series Lead

RALEIGH, N.C. - The lasting takeaway from the Carolina Hurricanes' Game 3 victory on Saturday night at Lenovo Center will be that goaltender Frederik Andersen was perfect.
Turning away all 21 shots faced for his first postseason shutout as a member of the team, the recently extended backstop was especially important during the early stages of the game, when Washington came out guns blazing, stringing together a few quality chances right off the bat.
Including a breakaway stop on Tom Wilson, a tip chance on an all-alone Alex Ovechkin, and more, Carolina needed Andersen to be a stabilizing force, buying time until the home team got to their game in the second period.
Yet when Andersen took the podium post-game, after being selected as a star of the game for the third time in four home postseason contests, the first words out of his mouth were, "That was textbook Hurricanes hockey."
Once the Canes eventually broke through with Andrei Svechnikov's team-leading sixth goal of the postseason, the slope started to get steep for the Capitals, who were held to just nine shots over the final 35 minutes of play. Andersen's job wasn't "easy" during that time, but it was a significantly lighter load than the start of the affair.
Several players hammered home post-game that, when Carolina is on their game and playing with a lead, it can be tough for their opposition to turn the momentum of the contest. Exemplified to a tee, the Canes are now armed with a 2-1 series lead, and they'll try to further tighten their grip on the series on Monday when they host Game 4.