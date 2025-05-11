'Textbook Hurricanes Hockey' Results In Second Series Lead

"We're doing a lot of things right... I've been very, very happy with the way we've played in all three games."

5.11.25 Story
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The lasting takeaway from the Carolina Hurricanes' Game 3 victory on Saturday night at Lenovo Center will be that goaltender Frederik Andersen was perfect.

Turning away all 21 shots faced for his first postseason shutout as a member of the team, the recently extended backstop was especially important during the early stages of the game, when Washington came out guns blazing, stringing together a few quality chances right off the bat.

Including a breakaway stop on Tom Wilson, a tip chance on an all-alone Alex Ovechkin, and more, Carolina needed Andersen to be a stabilizing force, buying time until the home team got to their game in the second period.

Yet when Andersen took the podium post-game, after being selected as a star of the game for the third time in four home postseason contests, the first words out of his mouth were, "That was textbook Hurricanes hockey."

Once the Canes eventually broke through with Andrei Svechnikov's team-leading sixth goal of the postseason, the slope started to get steep for the Capitals, who were held to just nine shots over the final 35 minutes of play. Andersen's job wasn't "easy" during that time, but it was a significantly lighter load than the start of the affair.

Several players hammered home post-game that, when Carolina is on their game and playing with a lead, it can be tough for their opposition to turn the momentum of the contest. Exemplified to a tee, the Canes are now armed with a 2-1 series lead, and they'll try to further tighten their grip on the series on Monday when they host Game 4.

Carolina continued to use rest as a weapon on Sunday, electing to stay off the ice again and opt for a team meeting before Rod Brind'Amour, Taylor Hall, and Jaccob Slavin met with the media.

The trio touched on some of the group's success so far, aspirations of improvement in a few areas, and what they're expecting tomorrow night.

Rod Brind'Amour looking at the big picture through three games...

"We're doing a lot of things right. I've loved the three games we've played. There's certainly parts of the games where you'd like to be better, but we're playing a great team. They're going to put their will on us too, at times. I've been very, very happy with the way we've played in all three games."

Taylor Hall on Carolina getting contributions from some depth pieces, like Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic...

"We really do need everyone. We're a full team. It's important to have in the playoffs. Not everyone's going to be feeling 100% every game, and when you are, or when it's your time to contribute, you have to. Rod and the whole group really does do a good job of making everyone feel important. Your role is crucial, no matter how much you're playing or what your role is. I think that's why guys seem to produce no matter what line they're on and they have a solid understanding of what the team needs from them."

Jaccob Slavin on what the Canes have done well to hold Washington's key players, like Alex Ovechkin, mostly quiet...

"It's not just the D corps, it's the forward group as well. They're back-pressuring really hard, so us, as D, we can have tight gaps. In-zone, we're helping each other out all over the ice. I think just taking away time and space, and I know that's cliche to say, but with a guy of that caliber and the shot that he has, you have to take it away. I think everyone's been doing a really good job of that."

Taylor Hall discussing Carolina's ability to keep Ovechkin off the scoreboard...

"He's not just a power play guy. He's dangerous at five-on-five, too, and he had a few chances last night. He's going to get a look here and there, but it's really about keeping him to the outside and if he is going to get shots to the net, it's about making sure Freddie sees them, making sure they're not one-timers and things like that. The guys who have been playing against him in this series have done a really good job. They have a lot of skill up front. Their top six is loaded with guys that can produce and guys that can change a game. Along with Ovi, we seem to be doing a really good job on their big guys and that has to continue."

Taylor Hall explaining the Canes' success on the power play...

"When it's time to get the puck to the net, it's going there. There seems to be a togetherness. There seems to be chemistry, that's the best way you can put it. When there's a time to shoot it, we're shooting it, and we're crashing the net. We seem to be getting pucks back a lot, which is allowing us to have a lot of zone time. Now that I'm talking about it and thinking about it, our breakouts have been really good, especially carrying the puck up the left side with (Jesperi Kotkaniemi) and Seabass. We're really entering the zone well with possession. We're not having to give it up a lot. I think that's allowing us to have some really good looks in the zone, because we have the puck a lot."

Jaccob Slavin offering thoughts on the team's desire to get off to better starts...

"For us, it's wanting to get to our game right away, not tiptoeing in the game, not waiting around to see what kind of game it's going to be like. It's taking control right from the start. It's getting in and having the start like we had to Game 1, right? We were in, we were on them, and we had 15 shots in the first period. It's playing hard and making the coaching staff happy with what they're seeing on the ice."

Taylor Hall on the intensity of last night's battle and looking ahead to tomorrow...

"There was a desperation in that game last night to go up 2-1 [in the series]. Obviously, on our home ice, we take a lot of pride in how we play here, and it's a lot of fun with the atmosphere, the energy, and the fans. I think that when you put all of those things together, we're going to have a pretty spirited game and I don't think tomorrow's going to be any different."

1_250510_RD2_GM3_CARvsWSH_JL108364
2_250510_RD2_GM3_CARvsWSH_JL108352
3_250510_RD2_GM3_CARvsWSH_JL108369
4_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CH3_9717
5_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CH4_5992
6_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CH4_6049
7_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL206736
8_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL109780
9_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CH4_6194
10_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL109905
11_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CC108422
12_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CH4_6357
13_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CC101146
14_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL100297
15_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL106794
16_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CC101329
17_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL101568
18_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL101920
19_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL101685
20_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL103565
21_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL104181
22_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL104256
23_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CH3_0401
24_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL104991
25_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CH3_1026
26_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL102293
27_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL102360
28_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CC108401
29_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CC108474
30_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL105232
31_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL304862
32_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CH3_0095
33_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL108415
34_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_JL109024
35_250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CH4_6906
/

Additional Notes...

  • Although there was some concern last night post-game, Brind'Amour said both Jalen Chatfield and Jordan Martinook should be good to go for tomorrow's Game 4. How about that third-period block from #48? Gutsy.
  • There was no update today on Mark Jankowski's (undisclosed injury) status. His replacement, Jack Roslovic, had a goal, an assist, and went 9-for-10 in the faceoff dot last night, so as great as "Janko" has been, it feels like there's less urgency than ever for him to rush back.
  • Regardless of tomorrow night's outcome, a Game 5 is already necessary. In case you missed it, the league announced during the early Saturday morning hours that it will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 15 at Capital One Arena. It will be available to watch on TNT, truTV and Max in the U.S.

News Feed

Recap: Andersen Shines As Canes Blank Caps

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 3 vs. WSH

Preview: Round 2, Game 3 vs. WSH

NHL Announces Canes & Capitals Game 5 Start Time

Canes Aim To 'Be Better' As Series Shifts To Raleigh

Recap: Canes' Late Surge Stymied In Game 2

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 2 at WSH

Preview: Round 2, Game 2 at WSH

Canes 'Stick With The Process' For Game 1 Win

Recap: Slavin's OT Strike Pushes Canes Past Caps

Greensboro Gargoyles Named ECHL Affiliate Of The Carolina Hurricanes

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 1 at WSH

Preview: Round 2, Game 1 at WSH

Canes Assign Khazheyev To Chicago

Round 2 Preview: Canes vs. Capitals

Andersen's Extension Provides 'Clarity' In Canes' Crease

Canes Announce Second Round Schedule

Canes Sign Frederik Andersen To One-Year Extension