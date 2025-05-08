Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 2 at WSH

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Carolina Hurricanes forward Mark Jankowski will be a game-time decision for Game 2 against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

The trade deadline acquisition left during the second period of Game 1 with an undisclosed injury and did not return. Replacing Jack Roslovic in the lineup during Round 1, if Jankowski is unable to go, one would expect that it will either be Roslovic or Tyson Jost entering in his place.

With that expected to be the only question mark, the Canes are likely to go back to Frederik Andersen in net. It was a light night for the veteran backstop to start the series, facing just 14 shots in 63+ minutes of work.

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -175

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Stankoven

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Jankowski/Roslovic - Carrier

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Tyson Jost

Alexander Nikishin

Jack Roslovic*

Riley Stillman

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven with Burns and Walker