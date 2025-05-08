Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 2 at WSH

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Carolina Hurricanes forward Mark Jankowski will be a game-time decision for Game 2 against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.
The trade deadline acquisition left during the second period of Game 1 with an undisclosed injury and did not return. Replacing Jack Roslovic in the lineup during Round 1, if Jankowski is unable to go, one would expect that it will either be Roslovic or Tyson Jost entering in his place.
With that expected to be the only question mark, the Canes are likely to go back to Frederik Andersen in net. It was a light night for the veteran backstop to start the series, facing just 14 shots in 63+ minutes of work.
-
Tonight's Betting Odds...
Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -175
To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.
-
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Svechnikov - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Stankoven
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Robinson - Jankowski/Roslovic - Carrier
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Goaltenders
Andersen
[Backup: Kochetkov]
-
Injuries
Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)
Scratches
Tyson Jost
Alexander Nikishin
Jack Roslovic*
Riley Stillman
-
PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven with Burns and Walker