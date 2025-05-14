Canes Head Back To D.C. Aiming To Close Out Round 2

RALEIGH, N.C. - After keeping their pristine postseason record on home ice intact, the Carolina Hurricanes have flown north on what they hope was their second-to-last plane ride of the series.

Desiring a happy, late Thursday night flight home, the Canes took off from RDU with a 3-1 series lead packed in their bags, returning to Capital One Arena having already won in the Washington Capitals' building.

Although Game 1 was the first of a series-opening split between the two sides, if you ask Rod Brind'Amour, he thinks that the two games the team put together in our nation's capital were actually better than their Game 3 and Game 4 victories at Lenovo Center.

“If I’m honest, I thought our first two games were better than some of these games (at home). Just the way the chances we gave up, just a little too much here, for me," the head coach said, before turning to the positive side of things. "Obviously, at this time of year, it’s about results. I like where we’re at, that’s for sure.”

Despite the feeling that they may not be 100% satisfied with how they've played in the latest two wins, the group would still rather be where they are in the series' current standing, as opposed to being on the other side of the coin.

“It’s nice to be on this side of it. Just the opportunity to end it is huge," Seth Jarvis said. "You don’t want to give them any life, give them any hope, and hopefully we’ll finish the job over there.”