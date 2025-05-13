Steady Freddie & Dangerous Depth Carry Canes In Game 4

Freddie's On Fire...

It's become almost a broken record at this point, but the latest victory would not have been possible without some early, timely saves from Frederik Andersen.

Last night, he was tasked with five high-danger chances in the first period, again keeping Washington off the board before his team eventually swung momentum in their direction with the inaugural first-period goal of the series.

Although the Canes feel as if they're still asking too much of their backstop, at least to start games, the saves that they've been getting have brought a boost to the troops.

“It’s so apparent, the confidence he’s giving us. We can play a lot more aggressive [when he's playing like that]," Sean Walker identified post-game. "Mistakes are going to happen, but he’s been bailing us out tons. Just going out there every night, knowing that he’s back there, he’s playing unbelievable, really, it’s really a comforting feeling for us back there. We don’t want to rely on him as much as we have [and there are] some Grade-As that we’re giving up, but those are things we’re going to look at. But again, he’s playing really well and it’s giving us a great chance every night.”

Allowing his team to get the first goal of the night in the last two outings, perhaps equally as impressive, Andersen has remained locked in thereafter, even when the Canes have applied their patented pressure on Washington, forcing the man they call "Zilla" to go long stretches without seeing a shot.

"It's not easy to stay ready sometimes when there's maybe a big lull in the game, or you're not getting a ton of action. He's done a nice job of always seemingly staying ready," Rod Brind'Amour said on Tuesday. "You still have those high-quality chances, like early in the game last night, there were a couple there. To me, that's such a huge part of it, because now all of a sudden, you're able to settle us down and allow us to keep playing. You have to be a pro about it, and to me, that's what he's done really well for us, being steady."