Steady Freddie & Dangerous Depth Carry Canes In Game 4

RALEIGH, N.C. - With yet another win on home ice on Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes now hold a 3-1 series lead and are just one victory away from eliminating the Washington Capitals.
The prevailing theory ahead of the best-of-seven set was that it would be a long one, and if Washington wants its season to continue, it will be. But Carolina has earned its advantage, not necessarily through singular starring performances - Frederik Andersen notwithstanding, we'll get to him - but through production from everywhere in the lineup.
Some nights, it'll take a small handful of players dragging everyone into the fight. But to win the Stanley Cup, it'll take more than that.
It'll take nights like Monday, which saw 12 of the team's 18 skaters find the scoresheet, continuing to showcase the buy-in Rod Brind'Amour has received from his entire roster as they responded to each Washington surge.
“There’s no panic when things don’t go our way. Tonight, they’re closing the gap, we just keep playing," said the Canes' coach. "Our older guys have been through this, or even our not-so-old guys have been through it for a few years, so there’s a little bit of maturity there.”