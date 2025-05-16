Nikishin Makes Much Anticipated Canes Debut In Series Closing Victory

RALEIGH, N.C. - The day finally arrived.

1,681 days after being selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Alexander Nikishin played his first game as a Carolina Hurricane.

On October 7, 2020, it would have been hard to imagine the level of hype surrounding last night at Capital One Arena. Back then, he was regarded by the Canes' management as a bigger defenseman with an ability to have tight gaps and bring an element of physicality. Since then, he's become so much more.

Twice selected as the best defenseman in the Kontinental Hockey League by general managers, Nikishin blossomed over six years in his home country's top tier, ultimately becoming regarded as one of the best players outside of the NHL as recently as this season.

But after Nikishin finished out his contract with SKA St. Petersburg and finally made the jump to North America last month, the Canes were finally in need of his services on Thursday.