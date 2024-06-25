Hurricanes Announce 2024 Exhibition Schedule

RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes today announced the team’s 2024 exhibition schedule. Carolina will play six exhibition games prior to opening the 2024-25 regular season, including three games at PNC Arena. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The Hurricanes will open their 2024 preseason schedule with a visit to Amalie Arena to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Carolina will then host the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena on Friday, Sept. 27, followed by a trip to Amerant Bank Arena to face the Panthers on Saturday, Sept. 28. Next, the Hurricanes welcome the Nashville Predators to PNC Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, before hosting the Lightning in Raleigh on Friday, Oct. 4. Carolina closes out their preseason slate at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, Oct. 5.