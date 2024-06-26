Notable Canes Draft Selections In Recent Years

RALEIGH, NC. - In a matter of days the Carolina Hurricanes will add more prospects to their pool, with the 2024 NHL Draft set to take place on Friday and Saturday at Sphere in Las Vegas.

While this is the first event with Eric Tulsky as general manager, the draft process for the team largely runs through Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke, who will head things for a sixth consecutive year.

Since 2019, six players drafted by the Canes have already made their NHL debut, including last year's first round pick, Bradly Nadeau.

Here are some other notable players selected in the Tulsky-Yorke era: