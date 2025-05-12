Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 4 vs. WSH

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes may stick with the amended forward lines that they moved to during Saturday's Game 3, as they get set to host the Washington Capitals for Game 4 this evening.

Through the first eight games of the playoffs, Jackson Blake had been on the right of Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho, but after Rod Brind'Amour made a switch in the team's most recent contest, it looks like Seth Jarvis will occupy that role from the jump this time around.

Igniting a trickle down up front, by the look of morning skate, Jack Roslovic will also be staying in for a third consecutive game. The right-handed forward had a goal, an assist, and went 9-for-10 in the faceoff dot on Saturday, filling in for Mark Jankowski. Jankowski (undisclosed injury) was on the ice to start the day, but did not take part in line drills.

Behind the skaters, Frederik Andersen will look to improve upon his NHL-postseason-best goals against average (1.32) and save percentage (.940).

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -260

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Roslovic - Stankoven

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Mark Jankowski (Undisclosed Injury | Day-To-Day)

Scratches

Juha Jaaska

Tyson Jost

Alexander Nikishin

Ty Smith

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic and Stankoven with Burns