Key 2024 Offseason Events & Times

2024-25 NHL Regular Season Schedule Release

While this exact date isn't set in stone, the league has released the schedule for the upcoming regular season the day before the NHL Draft in the past two years.

Should that be the case again this year, get set for Thursday, June 27.

It is worth remembering that there will not be a 2025 NHL All-Star Game as the new 4 Nations Face-Off will take place from February 12-20, 2025.

A six-game preseason schedule for the Canes will be released before then, with the games likely to be played from September 27 through October 5. For what it's worth, the exhibition slate was announced on June 22 last year.