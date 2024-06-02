Key 2024 Offseason Events & Times

RALEIGH, NC. - Is it October yet? No? Okay, well, it will be soon.
Until then, here are some things to keep in mind as the summer progresses.
Getting you prepared for the summer and what's to come
Date
Event
Late June or Early July
2024-25 NHL Regular Season Schedule Release
Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29
2024 NHL Draft
Monday, July 1
Free Agency Opens
Early or Mid-July
Prospects Development Camp
Mid-September
Prospects Showcase Tournament
While this exact date isn't set in stone, the league has released the schedule for the upcoming regular season the day before the NHL Draft in the past two years.
Should that be the case again this year, get set for Thursday, June 27.
It is worth remembering that there will not be a 2025 NHL All-Star Game as the new 4 Nations Face-Off will take place from February 12-20, 2025.
A six-game preseason schedule for the Canes will be released before then, with the games likely to be played from September 27 through October 5. For what it's worth, the exhibition slate was announced on June 22 last year.
Set to take place at Sphere in Las Vegas, the Canes currently hold nine picks going into this year's event.
Round 1 will be on Friday, June 28 beginning at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 will be on Saturday, June 29 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. In the United States, Friday will be broadcast on ESPN and Saturday will be on ESPN+.
Carolina is scheduled to pick 27th overall in the first round and has three picks in the sixth round as a result of trades with Ottawa and Toronto.
Last year's first round pick, Bradly Nadeau, went from a largely unknown player in the British Columbia Hockey League to making his NHL debut in under a year, furthering the excitement to see what the Canes do with their opening pick again this year.
When the clock hits 12 p.m. ET, players without contracts for the 2024-25 season can begin signing with new clubs.
As it stands right now, this will be one of, if not the busiest free agency periods ever for the team. With 10 restricted free agents and 10 unrestricted free agents, there's plenty of business to be done.
It is also worth noting that this is the first day that players entering the final year of their contract can sign an extension with their clubs, a la Sebastian Aho last summer.
To learn more about who is either an unrestricted or restricted free agent, view the offseason free agency overview here.
After the Canes add their 2024 patch of prospects to the organization, most of them, plus selections from recent years, will make their way to Raleigh for a few days.
Once again likely to take place at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, the event usually falls on the first full week after free agency opens. Should that be the case again this summer, July 8-12 could be the case this year.
The prospects will participate in a few days of on-ice drills to get baseline evaluations and/or comparisons to previous years, learn about life off-ice the ice as a prospective professional, and then culminate the week with a scrimmage.
The unofficial kickoff of the season, the Canes will put together a roster of major junior prospects and tryout invitees as they once again compete in a four-team gathering.
The fourth year in their agreement with the Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, and Tampa Bay Lightning, the Preds are set to play host to this year's event.
Last year Ryan Suzuki and Domenick Fensore both impressed in Estero, FL, setting the tone for their seasons.
