Canes Aim To 'Be Better' As Series Shifts To Raleigh

With lessons learned in D.C., the Canes head home eager to take control of the series at the Loudest House, where they co-led the NHL in wins during the regular season (31) and are 3-0 to start the playoffs.
“We won Game 1 but lost Game 2, and you want to win every game this time of year. They’re a good team. It’s not easy. You have to play a really good game to be able to beat them," said Sebastian Aho, who leads the team with nine points in the postseason.
"But now, we’re in front of our own fans, our home crowd, and it’s going to be exciting.”
The fabled atmosphere of a Hurricanes home playoff game has worked wonders for this team in its postseason history. Even just over a week ago, the Canes erased a three-goal hole in stunning fashion en route to a rousing double-overtime victory to finish off the Devils in Round 1.
“Obviously, the building helps," said Gostisbehere. "The fans, it’s loud in there. Everyone knows that, they know that too. For us, when we get going in there it’s just a different atmosphere. You feed off of that, and it really does make a difference.”
And while what you see on the ice doesn't change much when a series swaps venues, what players feel on the ice absolutely does.
"We’re certainly not doing anything differently, so maybe it’s that energy that gets you those few extra shifts in the zone because you have a little more juice, creates a play here or there, that’s the difference in the games," added Brind'Amour.
“You’re just used to it now, that it’s there, but there’s definite energy that [the crowd] provides, especially if your team is going and you’re playing good," continued the Canes' coach. "That can be a hard thing for a visiting team, maybe sometimes too, when the momentum gets going. So that’s what you hope to establish and that’s what we’re going to be looking to do.”
Now in their seventh straight trip to the postseason, the Canes have gotten used to the grind of playoff hockey. Whether home or away, up or down in the series, there's only one win up for grabs during a given game, and the road to 16 is a long one.
So, as the page turns to Game 3, the focus remains the same: get 1% better, every day.
“Every aspect of the game, every area, we try to improve, we try to be better than the last game," said Aho. "That’s business as usual, I’m sure they’re doing the same thing to try and improve, but I think (these have) been tight games.
"Hopefully, we’ll get our best game so far tomorrow."