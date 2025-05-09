Canes Aim To 'Be Better' As Series Shifts To Raleigh

“We knew it was going to be hard. We didn’t expect it to be anything (other) than this," offered Brind'Amour on Thursday night. "Can we be better? Yeah, that’s the good news. We know we have to be better if we want to win. They said the same thing the other night. This is not surprising. It’s tight, tight, tight, and we just have to regroup.”

With the benefit of a night's rest and a chance to review Thursday's defeat, the Canes and their coach spoke on Friday about the fine margins of playoff hockey. Every decision and every mistake come under the microscope at this time of year, and on Thursday, it was just a tough bounce and a slick power-play goal that gave Washington the necessary scoring to level the series.

And while many variables are out of a team's control, the clubs that win in the playoffs are the ones that make sure nothing is given to an opponent that it did not earn.

“They’re going to force you to make mistakes; that’s hockey. The game is about mistakes," said Brind'Amour. "But it’s the ones where you’re really not forced, where you just turn over a puck where there’s no reason to, or whatever, that’s just putting the stress on you now. If we can eliminate those shifts, I think we’re going to be better off. You want to get more action around the net and the interior, that’s the goal, so we can maybe do that a little better. Otherwise, I’ve liked our game.”

“I think a lot of what they’ve gotten is what we’ve given them," echoed Shayne Gostisbehere. "Last night, I think we could’ve been a little better. Credit to them, they played a better game, for sure. I think for us, it’s just getting back to it. We know what type of game we play. Everyone does, and we’re just going to keep doing it.”