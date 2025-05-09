Recap: Canes' Late Surge Stymied In Game 2

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the loss...

“We weren’t great, that’s for sure. You’ve got to give Washington credit, they played a much better game. Their first goal was a weird one, it goes off our defenseman for a breakaway, you don’t see that too often. There were other plays that they could have scored on too that could’ve made the game what it was. We have to be better, that’s for sure. We knew it was going to be hard. Having said that, we were still right in the game.”

Jordan Staal offering his thoughts on the team's play in Game 2...

“I thought our first was good. Second period was no good, even the first half of our third was not great. We were playing in our end a little bit too much - just turning over one too many pucks, not getting through the neutral zone, not getting on them and doing all the stuff we [usually] do."

Sean Walker on positives to take into Games 3 and 4 at home...

“I think the positive we can take away is that, when we were playing our game, we really controlled the momentum of the game. We had a lot more time in their zone, created a lot more for sure. We’ll look at it tomorrow - I think we know we got away from our game there a little bit, and they capitalized and took away from our momentum. We’ll look at it and move on."

Jordan Staal on returning to Raleigh after splitting two games on the road...

“Always nice to be in front of our fans. We’re going to have to take that momentum back and use our fans to do it. We’d love to be up [by] two, but that’s a good team and we’re going to have to start fresh at home here and take it to them again.”

Rod Brind'Amour sharing his thoughts on the series and heading home tied...

“We knew it was going to be hard. We didn’t expect it to be anything (other) than this. Can we be better? Yeah, that’s the good news. We know we have to be better if we want to win. They said the same thing the other night. This is not surprising. It’s tight, tight, tight, and we just have to regroup.”