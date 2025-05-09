Recap: Canes' Late Surge Stymied In Game 2

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After completing a third-period comeback in Game 1, the Carolina Hurricanes once again got late life on Thursday, but couldn't erase the deficit as they fell 3-1 to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
For the second straight game, Carolina started on the front foot with shot and territorial advantages in the first period. Unfortunately, the Game 1 script also carried over to the start of period two, where the Capitals opened the scoring on a rush chance after a tough bounce in the neutral zone left Connor McMichael alone on a breakaway.
Early in the third, a power-play marker from Washington's John Carlson put the Canes in a two-goal hole, but Carolina answered back near the midway point of the period with a blast from Shayne Gostisbehere, converting on their own power play for the first time this series. The Hurricanes' continued push yielded a handful of chances but no more goals, and a late Caps' empty-netter put the game on ice.
Frederik Andersen finished with 18 saves on 20 shots in another steady showing for the Dane.