2025 Exit Interviews: Brind'Amour & Tulsky

Tulsky and Brind'Amour were asked about several other topics, ranging from how they'd each evaluate the job they did this season to what was said between Brind'Amour and Florida's Paul Maurice at the conclusion of the Eastern Conference Final. Select quotes can be found below.

Eric Tulsky

On how he’d assess the job he did in year one…

“Ultimately, the scorecard is the results. There are always ways you can do better. There is nobody in the world who looks back on a year of their performance in a job, and is honest with themselves, and says, ‘there’s nothing I could have done differently, I had a perfect year.’ There’s always room for improvement. But where we exited, I think we have a strong team now, and I think we’re well-positioned to get better going forward. I’m very comfortable with where we landed. Of course, there are ups and downs, there always will be, but if we can keep taking steps forward in the big picture, we’re going to get there.”

On if he’ll make offers to Brent Burns, Dmitry Orlov or any of the team's pending free agents…

“We’ve talked to the agents of every free agent we have. Those conversations are ongoing. We have four weeks left until July 1 to try to get deals done, and we’ll see how that goes.”

On Bradly Nadeau and other prospects…

“I’m always hesitant to put pressure on any one player because it’ll happen when it happens. We know he’s going to be a great NHLer for a long time. I don’t want anybody feeling like there’s a timeline for that, because development isn’t linear and we don’t know. But yes, he had a fantastic season, he scored a ton of goals, he’ll be in the mix in camp, and we’ll see how it goes. I think if you had asked me this time last year to list prospects, Blake would have been on the list, but I wouldn’t have told you to bet on him making the team. He had a great summer, he worked hard, he came into camp fitter than he had been before and more NHL-ready than he had been, and he took off from there. It’s hard to predict who’s going to take that step over the summer, but there are a lot of players who are in the mix for that.”

Rod Brind'Amour

On his first season with Eric as GM…

“I think it was good. We’ve obviously known each other for a long time, but not in this kind of capacity. I think it’s been a learning curve for both of us, we’re certainly coming from different worlds and trying to mesh it, trying to understand each other. That’ll be an ongoing process, but I think it was good. It’s good to get two different ideas and kind of mesh them, like I said, and I think we’ve done a good job with it.”

On the handshake line with Paul Maurice, and if that was hard for him to skip the line with the players…

“Yeah. But I understood his point of view. He explained it to me, and I wasn’t expecting it, but I understood what he said and why he - it is the players, of course it is. Those guys are the ones that are battling out there, and we’re just sitting back there, not along for the ride; we invest a ton into it. I get his point, it is about the players. I guess my take on that now, [after] sitting back on it in reflection, is, you talk about gracious losing, I’ve had some pretty impactful memories and moments in that line going through. Even in this playoffs with the Devils, I had four or five guys that were Hurricanes, and I still think of them in that way, so it meant something to me to go through there and shake their hands. I’m not thinking about a TV moment, I get enough of that. Every time there’s a penalty, the thing gets a shot of my face. So that’s not it for me.

I think, moving forward, I’ll probably go back to it, just because it’s a sign of respect. That’s the way I look at it. We’re not out there on the ice battling, but we’re right in there with these guys. So that’s my take, I think you’re entitled to whichever one you want. He won, so I kind of went ‘okay I’m going to follow your lead’ in that, but I do think it’s important, to me anyway, to show respect to the players.”

On if the hunger to win is the same as when he played…

“It’s different coaching. I don’t know if I’ll always be wired this way, but I still think like a player. I know I’m not out there, but it’s different this time around. I genuinely want it for the guys. I’ve done it, I want them to experience that. For the organization, for the fans here. That last game we played here might have been the loudest I’ve ever heard it. I was screaming, probably at the ref, but I was screaming at the guy standing right here, and I couldn’t communicate. We want it for all these people, at least, that’s how I feel. If we do ever get one, then does the hunger go away? Maybe. But until then, it’s definitely what keeps me fired up.”