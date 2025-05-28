Projected Lineup: ECF Game 5 vs. FLA

RALEIGH, N.C. - Frederik Andersen will try to replicate his latest perfect performance as he backstops the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

The veteran goalie stopped all 20 shots faced on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena, joining Cam Ward (4), Petr Mrazek (2) and Kevin Weekes (2) as the fourth goaltender in franchise history with multiple playoff shutouts.

In front of him, the Canes will once again be without Jalen Chatfield and Sean Walker (undisclosed injuries), though. Alexander Nikishin, who earned his first NHL point on Monday, and Scott Morrow will remain in their places.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes +105

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Jankowski - Carrier

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Nikishin

Gostisbehere - Morrow

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

Jalen Chatfield (Undisclosed Injury | Day-To-Day)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Sean Walker (Undisclosed Injury | Day-To-Day)

Scratches

Juha Jaaska

Tyson Jost

Jack Roslovic

Ty Smith

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven with Burns and Morrow