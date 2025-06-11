Slavin Finishes 8th In Norris Trophy Voting

Canes' blueliner earns votes for the ninth straight season

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Full voting for the 2024-25 Norris Trophy was released on Wednesday, with Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin receiving the eighth-most points in the voting process.

The Norris Trophy is awarded annually to the “defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position" by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA). Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar won this year's award, his second in the last four seasons.

This is Slavin's second-highest appearance in Norris Trophy voting, following his fifth-place finish in 2019-20, and his third time cracking the top 10. He has received votes for the prestigious award every year since 2016-17, his second season in the league.

Full results can be found below, and all award ballots can be viewed here.

