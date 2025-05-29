Recap: Canes Fight To The Finish, But Fall In Game 5

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on his team's strong start being followed up by a tough stretch in the second period...

"We couldn’t have done much better, then we take an O-zone penalty, they score on that. A little floater with a nice tip. But all of a sudden, it kind of got them going. A couple of errors that we made in coverage, we gave them a little room and they put it in the net. We fought back and tied it up, then their best player made an elite play.”

Sebastian Aho on taking positives away from the postseason run...

“To me, you either win or lose the series. It doesn’t matter if you lose in four or seven, whatever, you lose the series. But it’s something to be proud of that the guys show up for work and never quit, and that’s a great thing, but at the end of the day, we weren’t able to push through. That’s a great hockey team. One team has beaten them in the past three seasons, right? So we knew it was going to be a big task to try to beat them, and we truly believe that we have what it takes, but we obviously fell short yet again."

Seth Jarvis on the Canes not being able to find a power-play goal in Game 5...

“I thought we had looks. We had a couple of bobbled pucks, but for the most part, I didn’t hate how we were looking. Near the end, I think we got a little bit more urgent, obviously. We were putting more pucks to the net. We could have done that a little earlier. Obviously you need to score in games like this. They did and we didn’t. That’s kind of the result of it.”

Jordan Staal looking ahead to the summer and the 2025-26 season...

“There’s always an opportunity to get better. I’m sure as an organization and management, they’re going to try and get better. We’re going to obviously have to be better. There’s still room for improvement and I think the group we have, the core we have here, adding to it will only make us more dangerous.”