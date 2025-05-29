Recap: Canes Fight To The Finish, But Fall In Game 5

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes put together a stout showing but ultimately fell short on Wednesday, falling 5-3 to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final.
Picking up where they left off on Monday, the Canes came flying out of the gates and were rewarded just before the five-minute mark, when Sebastian Aho picked off a Gustav Forsling pass in the neutral zone, then picked his spot under Sergei Bobrovsky's glove to open the scoring. But No. 20 wasn't done there - with 1:06 left in the frame, Aho doubled his team's lead after intercepting another Florida pass and wiring a wrister through Bobrovsky from the right circle.
After the break, though, the quick-strike Cats fought back. Finding their footing with their third power-play of the night, the Panthers struck twice in a span of just 30 seconds to even the score. And four minutes following that flurry, they tacked on another to take their first lead of the night.
Trailing entering the third period, the Canes' push seemingly found a hero in Seth Jarvis, who capitalized on a bang-bang play with a chip shot past Bobrovsky at 8:30 to tie the game at three. But as both teams sought the game's third go-ahead goal, a stellar individual effort from Florida's Aleksander Barkov set up a dagger from Carter Verhaeghe, and an empty-net marker from Sam Bennett helped the Cats take the win.