Morrow, Nadeau Named To AHL Top Prospects Team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that Hurricanes defenseman Scott Morrow and forward Bradly Nadeau have been named to the 2024-25 AHL Top Prospects Team. The honor is determined by the league’s hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers, recognizing the three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players. It marks the first time that two players from the same organization have been recognized as members of the AHL’s Top Prospects Team in the same season.

Morrow, 22, registered 13 goals and 26 assists (39 points) in 52 AHL games for the Chicago Wolves in 2024-25, his first professional season after three years at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. Selected by Carolina in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Morrow played 14 regular-season games with the Hurricanes this season, tallying one goal and five assists (6 points) and averaging nearly 16 minutes of ice time. The native of Darien, Conn., also made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut last month, appearing in all five games of Carolina’s series with Florida.

Just one of five players in AHL history to register a 30-goal season before the age of 20, Nadeau led all AHL rookies with 32 goals and finished second with 58 points in 64 games for Chicago, earning a selection to the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team. Nadeau, who earned Hockey East All-Rookie honors and a Hobey Baker Award finalist nod as a freshman at the University of Maine last season, added one assist in two NHL games with Carolina and also skated for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting two goals. The native of St-François-de-Madawaska, N.B., was a first-round choice (30th overall) by the Hurricanes in the 2023 NHL Draft.

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season, and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2023-24. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.