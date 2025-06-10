Canes' Duo Finishes Top 10 In Calder Voting

RALEIGH, N.C. - Full voting for the 2024-25 Calder Trophy was released on Monday, with Carolina Hurricanes forwards Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven earning recognition among the 13 players who received votes.

The Calder Trophy is awarded annually to the “player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition" by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA). Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson took home this year's hardware after leading all rookies in scoring with 66 points.

One of just two teams with multiple players receiving votes, the Hurricanes enjoyed breakout seasons from both skaters. Stankoven, 22, finished seventh in the voting process after logging 38 points in 78 games with Carolina and Dallas this season. Blake, 21, slotted in ninth after posting the club's fifth-most goals by a rookie (17) since relocation.

The Canes have won the Calder Trophy once in franchise history, as Jeff Skinner earned the award for his standout season in 2010-11. Full results can be found below, and all award ballots can be viewed here.