Jesper Fast Announces Retirement From NHL

RALEIGH, N.C. - Jesper Fast, right wing for the Carolina Hurricanes, today announced his retirement from playing professional hockey.

“I never took for granted the privilege of playing in the best league in the world,” said Fast. “I am grateful for all of the teammates, coaches, staff and fans from the Rangers and Hurricanes who made my time in the NHL so special, and for my family for everything they did to help me achieve and live my dream. I’d also like to thank Nässjö HC and HV71, organizations that played a vital role in my development into an NHL player.”

Fast, 33, played 703 career regular-season games for the New York Rangers and Hurricanes over 11 seasons, totaling 91 goals and 157 assists (248 points) and a plus-41 plus/minus rating. The Nassjo, Sweden, native also appeared in 80 career Stanley Cup playoff games, totaling 27 points (14g, 13a) and a plus-5 rating. Originally selected by the Rangers in the sixth round, 157th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft, Fast earned his first NHL point with assist in Game 1 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal against Philadelphia on April 17, 2014. He netted his first NHL goal on November 29, 2014, also against Philadelphia. Fast served as New York’s alternate captain from 2017-2020, and was a five-time winner of the Rangers’ Players’ Player Award from 2015-2020.

Fast signed with Carolina as a free agent on October 20, 2020, and established career highs in games played (82), goals (14), points (34) and plus/minus (+24) with the Hurricanes during the 2021-22 season. That season he was also selected as the winner of the Steve Chiasson Award, which honors the player who best exemplifies determination and dedication while proving to be an inspiration to his teammates through his performance and approach to the game. During the 2023 playoffs, Fast became just the fourth player in franchise history to record multiple overtime winners in a single postseason, scoring in overtime in Game 2 of the First Round against the Islanders and netting the series-clincher in Game 5 of the Second Round against New Jersey. He earned his 200th career NHL point with a goal against the Islanders on April 24, 2022, and appeared in his 700th career NHL game on April 9, 2024 in Boston. Fast missed the entire 2024-25 season with a neck injury suffered in Carolina’s regular-season finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 16, 2024.