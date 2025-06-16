Aho, Andersen Named To Preliminary Olympic Rosters

RALEIGH, N.C. - NHL players will return to the Olympic stage for the first time since 2014 next February, and on Monday, a pair of Carolina Hurricanes were named among the first confirmed participants.

Sebastian Aho (Finland) and Frederik Andersen (Denmark) were announced as part of their respective countries' preliminary rosters for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, as each nation participating in men's hockey at the Olympics selected its first six players for the upcoming Games.

Finland and Denmark will battle Canada, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States in Milan.

The men’s tournament will start with preliminary games on Feb. 11 before culminating in the gold medal game on Feb. 22. The remaining members of each nation's roster will be revealed later this year.