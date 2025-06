RALEIGH, N.C. - For some, getting into hockey or understanding the sport can be a challenge. But for many, if you get them in the seats at a live game, their perspective changes.

Carolina Panthers star Xavier Legette can attest to that, having attended Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center. Seated right along the glass, watching the Panthers' 2024 first-round pick get an up-close-and-personal view of things turned out to be gold.