2025 Offseason Free Agency Overview

Taking a look at which Canes are due for new deals this summer

3.17.25 DIMA

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - With the 2024-25 season in the rearview, there's still plenty to come in a potentially busy summer for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Armed with over $28M in cap space, the fifth-most in the NHL, and the most among any team that made the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canes are in great shape to make an already good team even better.

There's also some housekeeping to be done, with GM Eric Tulsky and Co. needing to navigate new deals for as many as eight restricted free agents (8) and 12 unrestricted free agents (12).

Restricted Free Agents (RFAs)

The following players played at least one game for the Canes during the 2024-25 season and are RFAs this summer:

  • Skyler Brind'Amour
  • Domenick Fensore
  • Yaniv Perets
  • Ty Smith
  • Ryan Suzuki

The following players did not play for the Canes during the 2024-25 season, but are also RFAs:

  • Noel Gunler
  • Anttoni Honka
  • Ronan Seeley

Qualifying Offers

(Info courtesy of PuckPedia)

In order for a team to keep a player's RFA status, they must provide a Qualifying Offer. If they do not provide a Qualifying Offer, the player becomes a UFA. Qualifying Offers must be provided to the player by the later of the Monday after the Entry Draft or June 25.

Qualifying Offer Requirements

Most Recent Salary
Required Qualifying Offer %
$750K to $999K
105% to maximum $1.0M
$1.0M or more - Contract signed before July 2020
100%
$1.0M or more - Contract signed after July 2020
The lesser of: a) 100% of most recent salary b) 120% of cap hit

A Qualifying Offer cannot actually be accepted before July 1. If a Qualifying Offer is not accepted, it expires by July 15 unless extended in writing by the team.

Signing Deadline

A Group 2 RFA must sign by 5 p.m. EST on December 1 in order for the contract to be valid for the season. An RFA would not have a valid contract and therefore cannot play if signed after December 1.

Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs)

The following players played at least one game for the Canes during the 2024-25 season and are UFAs this summer:

  • Brent Burns
  • Juha Jaaska
  • Tyson Jost
  • Spencer Martin
  • Dmitry Orlov
  • Eric Robinson
  • Jack Roslovic
  • Riley Stillman
  • Dustin Tokarski

The following players did not appear in a game with the Canes during the 2024-25 season and are UFAs this summer:

  • Tarmo Reunanen
  • Joakim Ryan
  • Jesper Sellgren

Carolina has exclusive negotiating rights to these players until July 1, unless traded elsewhere.

