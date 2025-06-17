2025 Offseason Free Agency Overview

RALEIGH, N.C. - With the 2024-25 season in the rearview, there's still plenty to come in a potentially busy summer for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Armed with over $28M in cap space, the fifth-most in the NHL, and the most among any team that made the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canes are in great shape to make an already good team even better.

There's also some housekeeping to be done, with GM Eric Tulsky and Co. needing to navigate new deals for as many as eight restricted free agents (8) and 12 unrestricted free agents (12).