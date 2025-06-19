Key 2025 Offseason Events & Times

RALEIGH, N.C. - With another NHL season in the books, we're already counting down the days until the 2025-26 campaign gets underway.
Here are some dates to know that will help us all get a little closer to the fall.
Getting you set for the summer and what's to come
Date
Event
Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28
2025 NHL Draft
Sunday, June 29 - Thursday, July 3
Prospects Development Camp
Tuesday, July 1
Free Agency Opens
Mid-July
2025-26 NHL Regular Season Schedule Release
Mid-September
Prospects Showcase Tournament
As the Draft shifts to a decentralized format this year, the Canes currently hold six picks heading into the annual event, starting with No. 29 overall.
Round 1 will be on Friday, June 27, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S.
Rounds 2-7 will be on Saturday, June 28, starting at noon ET, and will be broadcast on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the U.S.
The last time Carolina selected in the first round, the club plucked Bradly Nadeau from Penticton of the BCHL. Under a year later, he made his NHL debut, and his first full pro season in 2024-25 culminated in him being named to both the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL Top Prospects Team.
Carolina's 2025 second-round pick was sent to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for the trade that brought Mikko Rantanen to Raleigh in January.
The Canes moved their third-round pick to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Evgeny Kuznetsov ahead of last year's trade deadline, but later reaquired a third-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for the rights to Jake Guentzel.
Their fifth-round pick was sent to the Philadelphia Flyers along with Massimo Rizzo in exchange for David Kase two summers ago.
After the Canes add their 2025 crop of prospects to the organization, some of them, plus selections from recent years, will make their way to Raleigh for a few days.
Once again set to take place at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, this year's camp is slated for June 29 - July 3. The full 2025 Prospects Development Camp roster will be released prior to the camp starting.
The prospects will participate in a few days of on-ice drills to get baseline evaluations and/or comparisons to previous years and learn about life off the ice as a prospective professional.
When the clock hits 12 p.m. ET, players without contracts for the 2024-25 season can begin signing with new clubs.
Armed with over $28M in cap space - the fifth-most in the NHL, and the most among any team that made the Stanley Cup Playoffs - the Canes are in great shape to make an already good team even better.
There's also some housekeeping to be done, with GM Eric Tulsky and Co. needing to navigate new deals for as many as eight restricted free agents (8) and 12 unrestricted free agents (12).
It's also worth noting that this is the first day that players entering the final year of their contract can sign an extension with their clubs, a la Jaccob Slavin last summer.
To learn more about who is either an unrestricted or restricted free agent, view the offseason free agency overview here.
While this exact date isn't set in stone, the league released the 2024-25 regular season schedule one day after free agency opened. Last year, that was July 2.
For several years before that, though, it was released the day before the NHL draft. Should that be the case again this year, get set for Thursday, June 26.
Perhaps this year will be another curveball.
The NHL All-Star Game, or a potentially "reimagined event," is expected to return to the calendar this year, hosted by the New York Islanders in February. What remains to be seen is how that will align with the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will include NHL players for the first time since 2014. The Winter Olympics are set to take place from February 6-22, 2026.
A six-game preseason schedule for the Canes will be released before then, with the games likely to be played from September 20 through October 5. For what it's worth, the exhibition slate was announced on June 25 last year.
The unofficial kickoff of the season, the Canes will put together a roster of up-and-comers as they once again compete in a four-team gathering.
Expected to be another four-team event including Carolina, Florida, Nashville, and Tampa Bay, this year's site has not yet been confirmed, but will likely be announced later this summer.
Jackson Blake impressed last year in Tennessee, carving a way onto the big club's roster and setting the tone for his impressive first year as a pro.