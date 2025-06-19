Key 2025 Offseason Events & Times

2025 NHL Draft

As the Draft shifts to a decentralized format this year, the Canes currently hold six picks heading into the annual event, starting with No. 29 overall.

Round 1 will be on Friday, June 27, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S.

Rounds 2-7 will be on Saturday, June 28, starting at noon ET, and will be broadcast on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the U.S.

The last time Carolina selected in the first round, the club plucked Bradly Nadeau from Penticton of the BCHL. Under a year later, he made his NHL debut, and his first full pro season in 2024-25 culminated in him being named to both the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL Top Prospects Team.

Carolina's 2025 second-round pick was sent to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for the trade that brought Mikko Rantanen to Raleigh in January.

The Canes moved their third-round pick to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Evgeny Kuznetsov ahead of last year's trade deadline, but later reaquired a third-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for the rights to Jake Guentzel.

Their fifth-round pick was sent to the Philadelphia Flyers along with Massimo Rizzo in exchange for David Kase two summers ago.