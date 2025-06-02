Three Canes Finish Top 20 In Selke Voting

Staal, Jarvis receive multiple first-place votes

6.2.25 Selke
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Full voting for the 2024-25 Frank J. Selke Trophy was released on Monday, and the Carolina Hurricanes had a trio of players on the final list.

Awarded annually to the forward who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game, Jordan Staal, Seth Jarvis, and Sebastian Aho all received votes from the Professional Hockey Writers' Association. Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov was named the winner for the second season in a row.

Staal (5) and Jarvis (2) both received first-place votes. The only team to have three players finish inside the top 20 in voting, Staal makes another appearance after finishing as runner-up for the 2023-24 campaign.

The Canes have won the Selke Trophy twice in organization history, as Rod Brind'Amour won the award in both 2006 & 2007.

