Slavin Earns 4th-Place Finish In Lady Byng Voting

RALEIGH, N.C. - Full voting for the 2024-25 Lady Byng Trophy was released on Thursday, with Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin receiving the fourth-most total points in the voting process.

The Lady Byng Trophy is awarded annually to the "player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability" by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA). Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar was named this year's recipient, the third time he has received the honor in his career.

Slavin, who received the third-most first-place votes (33) in this year's process, is a two-time winner of the Lady Byng Trophy. Taking home the trophy in 2020-21 and 2023-24, Slavin has finished among the top five in each of the past six seasons and received votes in each of the last nine.

Full results can be found below, and all award ballots can be viewed here.