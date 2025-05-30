2025 Exit Interviews: The Players

Frederik Andersen and Eric Robinson came to the stage with two different situations. Andersen, who was inked to a one-year extension during the playoffs, stated his intent to be healthy and available as possible next year, and that he proved to himself this year that he's still among the league's best when he's on the ice.
"Obviously, you’ll probably see (Pyotr Kochetkov and I) share the net a lot if we’re both going and healthy, so that’s the ultimate goal is to just be available," the man they call "Zilla" answered. "I know I can play at a high level when I am. So that’s definitely the goal to be able to have a good offseason and come back as good as possible, really."
Robinson, on the other hand, is set to be a free agent after a career year in Carolina, though he expressed interest in sticking around the City of Oaks, calling himself and the Canes "a good fit."
During the 2023-24 season, Robinson played games in the American Hockey League and was on waivers. This year, he was one of just three Hurricanes to play in all 82 regular-season games and set career highs in all three major offensive production categories with 14 goals, 18 assists, and 32 points.
What changed for the Bellmawr, N.J. native?
“Probably just opportunity. I felt like I got a good chance here from the beginning," he said. "I got to play up and down the lineup. Probably confidence too. Once you have a good start, playing every night, it just builds.”