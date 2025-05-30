2025 Exit Interviews: The Players

While Robinson said he and the team have had talks about an extension, Dmitry Orlov was on the other side of the coin. Now having completed a two-year, $7.75 AAV deal with the team, the 33-year-old is set to hit the open market and revealed that there hasn't been much chatter about sticking around.

Although he may not be here next season, Orlov was still kind enough to give someone who will be, Alexander Nikishin, high praise.

“He’s big, strong man. Played in the KHL at an early age. I think he learned and knows his level of hockey. I think he’s confident to come here," Nikishin said. "Obviously, it wasn’t easy to jump in in the playoffs time and play his first NHL game, but I think he’s hanging well and I think he’s going to be a good future player here for a long time. I think he’s got good hockey IQ, he can skate, good defensively, offensively. He’s a two-way player. That’s why the Canes waited for him for a long time. He’s a good player.”

Orlov spoke with another promising piece on the team's blue line, Scott Morrow.

Thrust into a difficult position during the playoffs with both Chatfield and Sean Walker out of the lineup, Morrow still leaves his first full season as a pro having learned a lot.

"You have to read and react a little bit more than I felt like I had to do in college, so just working on that and learning how to do that was something I felt grew over the course of the season,” the AHL All-Star highlighted as one of the biggest differences. He said he plans to try and add muscle and become a stronger skater this offseason.