Canes Sign Eric Robinson To Four-Year Extension

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed left-wing Eric Robinson to a four-year contract extension. The deal will pay Robinson an AAV of $1.7 million through the 2028-29 season.

“It’s no surprise to us that Eric had his best professional season last year with Carolina,” said Tulsky. “His size and speed make him an excellent fit for the way we want to play, and we are thrilled that he’s chosen to remain a Hurricane.”

Robinson, 30, notched 32 points (14g, 18a) in 82 regular-season games with Carolina, setting career highs in goals, assists, points, games-played and plus/minus rating (+14). He also added three points (1g, 2a) in 15 playoff appearances with the club. A native of Bellmawr, N.J., Robinson has registered 123 points (54g, 69a) in 388 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Sabres and Hurricanes, as well as four points (2g, 2a) in 25 playoff appearances with Columbus and Carolina. The 6’2”, 211-pound winger also skated in 68 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters from 2018-2024, recording 33 points (16g, 17a).

Prior to turning professional, Robinson played four seasons of college hockey at Princeton from 2014-18, earning 67 points (39g, 28a) and captaining the Tigers as a senior in 2017-18. He also played one USHL season with Dubuque in 2013-14, tallying 24 points (8g, 16a) in 50 games. Robinson won a bronze medal with the United States at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, posting three assists in 10 games. He originally signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 1, 2024.