Canes Celebrate Another Season Of Consecutive Sellouts

"Our fans take so much pride in our team, being the Loudest House in the NHL, and the impact that they have on the game."

By Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes were one of the best teams in the NHL on home ice all season long.

Winning 36 of their 49 games (regular season + postseason) at Lenovo Center, there was no shortage of things to cheer about as the team made another deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With tremendous fan support behind them, Caniacs continued the franchise-best sellout streak, moving it to 117 full houses at 1400 Edwards Mill Rd.

"I think this building, with the crowd the way it is, I've got to give them a lot of props, because that is a big deal when you get that momentum going. You feel that energy," Rod Brind'Amour said following a victory in April.

Selling out each game since February 24, 2023, just days after hosting 56,961 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium for the 2023 Stadium Series, the impressive support only continues to grow, as the team sold out of its allotment of Season Ticket Memberships again for the 2024-25 season.

"Our fans take so much pride in our team, being the Loudest House in the NHL, and the impact that they have on the game. Whether you are a first-year STM or have been coming for over 20 years, this becomes your family," Canes Senior Vice President of Ticket & Premium Sales Sara Daniel said. "Our fans have built traditions around coming to games, including the tailgating, who they sit by at the games, their superstitions, and all of the memories of the games they create together. It truly is a great experience that we are all lucky to be a part of."

Averaging 18,795 fans per game this season (not including standing room only), it was the second time in franchise history, following up the 2023-24 season, that the team had sold out every game. The Canes also sold out their 2024 Community Preseason Game on October 2, raising $235,000 for Hurricane Helene efforts.

The 18,795 fans per game ranks ninth among all NHL teams this season, and sixth among U.S. teams.

Even with the team's on-ice success, the organization remains focused on keeping games affordable, ranking in the top-third of the league in lowest average ticket price and sitting almost 25% beneath the league's average ticket price. Additionally, the Canes continue to offer discounts to college students, military personnel, and group buyers, as well as additional special offers throughout the season to attract new fans.

The franchise is also looking forward to improving the fan experience for the fall, with several upgrades and renovations coming to Lenovo Center, including the Lenovo Legend Club, the new arena-level bunker suites, and the 300-level view bar.

To learn more about 2025-26 ticket options, click here.

