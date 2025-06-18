Canes Celebrate Another Season Of Consecutive Sellouts

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes were one of the best teams in the NHL on home ice all season long.

Winning 36 of their 49 games (regular season + postseason) at Lenovo Center, there was no shortage of things to cheer about as the team made another deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With tremendous fan support behind them, Caniacs continued the franchise-best sellout streak, moving it to 117 full houses at 1400 Edwards Mill Rd.

"I think this building, with the crowd the way it is, I've got to give them a lot of props, because that is a big deal when you get that momentum going. You feel that energy," Rod Brind'Amour said following a victory in April.

Selling out each game since February 24, 2023, just days after hosting 56,961 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium for the 2023 Stadium Series, the impressive support only continues to grow, as the team sold out of its allotment of Season Ticket Memberships again for the 2024-25 season.

"Our fans take so much pride in our team, being the Loudest House in the NHL, and the impact that they have on the game. Whether you are a first-year STM or have been coming for over 20 years, this becomes your family," Canes Senior Vice President of Ticket & Premium Sales Sara Daniel said. "Our fans have built traditions around coming to games, including the tailgating, who they sit by at the games, their superstitions, and all of the memories of the games they create together. It truly is a great experience that we are all lucky to be a part of."